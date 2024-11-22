Yamaha Motor announces collaboration on original Netflix series Tokyo Override

In the highly AI-driven society depicted in Tokyo Override, traffic accidents and other problems are far less likely to occur. On the other hand, natural disasters still remain out of human control. As a way to prepare for such disasters, the production team focused on the world of racing.

“In racing, unexpected accidents can always occur. The idea of positioning this as a means of identifying risks and finding pathways to move to a safe location is very unique, and with the added entertainment factor inherent to racing, I felt there was a sense of reality when looking at it from the perspective of what meaning racing would have 100 years from now”, explains Nakamura.

One of the star riders, Amarin, rides the Y/AI, a machine that trusts in human possibilities. One of the highlights is in pursuit for realism, the future bike design keeps the rider position the same as the MotoGP machine “YZR-M1”, while the form of the bike balances in the perspective of advanced design and product design. A full-size concept model of the Y/AI was also built and is scheduled to be unveiled at the Motor Expo 2024 in Thailand at the end of November.

“The story is set based on the social structures, technology, and people’s values 100 years in the future that we created in the World Building bible. If you watch the show while imagining about how these things come together, you may find it even more interesting”, says Nakamura. “I don’t know the ending yet. As a viewer, I would like to really immerse myself in the world and its story when I watch it”.