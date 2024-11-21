BMW Motorrad presents the new BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR

The new BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR: Technical and visual upgrades and significantly extended standard equipment for the dynamic roadster and long-distance sports bike in the mid-range segment.





“With a significantly extended range of standard equipment, fully adjustable upside-down forks, lighter wheels and a weight saving of 3 kilograms, we have been able to make the BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR even more attractive. The new BMW F 900 R also benefits from a sportier riding position and the BMW F 900 XR from optimised aerodynamics.” Anton Huber, Project Manager

With the new BMW F 900 R dynamic roadster and the new BMW F 900 XR crossover bike, BMW Motorrad is taking its popular mid-range product range to a new level. Both F-models are designed for sportiness and fun in twisty terrain, with even more agile handling and are suitable for experienced riders as well as newcomers and those returning to motorcycling. While the new BMW F 900 R as a Dynamic Roadster focuses primarily on sporty riding pleasure, the BMW F 900 XR has everything it takes to be a confident partner on longer tours and holiday trips with luggage.

Powerful two-cylinder in-line engine with Euro 5+ homologation. Dynamic riding mode with sportier set-up, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and engine drag torque control now standard. New sports silencer in collaboration with Akrapovič as genuine BMW Motorrad accessories.

In the new BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR, the tried-and-tested two-cylinder in-line engine with 895 cc capacity and 77 kW (105 bhp) of power output ensures pleasurable riding dynamics. It also delivers a full-bodied torque curve in the current Euro 5+ homologation. With the newly tuned standard “Dynamic” driving mode, the two new F models offer even more riding pleasure and dynamics at a sporty pace. Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) is fitted as standard to ensure the best possible safety during acceleration. The engine drag torque control is also standard. It prevents rear wheel spin or skidding caused by abrupt throttle release or downshifting, for an even higher level of safety.

The sound of the two-cylinder engine, which already has a powerful character due to the 270/450 degree firing interval, is made even throatier by the new sports silencer available as a genuine BMW Motorrad accessory (in cooperation with Akrapovič), which also offers a weight saving of approximately 1.2 kg.

New upside-down telescopic forks with adjustable damping rebound and compression damping and spring preload. New wheels, approx. 1.8 kg lighter.

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control DBC as standard – for even more safety when braking.

On both the new BMW F 900 R and the new BMW F 900 XR, the front wheel is guided by new, torsionally rigid, upside-down telescopic forks with 43 mm slider tube diameter. Both rebound and compression damping as well as spring preload are now adjustable. This makes it possible to tailor the forks to suit individual requirements.

The new BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR also feature new 17-inch cast aluminium wheels. They weigh around 1.8 kg less than the previous models, contributing to a total weight reduction of 3 kg.

Another new standard feature on the new F models is BMW Motorrad ABS Pro. In contrast to BMW Motorrad ABS, ABS Pro goes one step further and offers even more safety when braking in bends by enabling ABS-assisted braking at lean angles.

Another new standard safety feature is Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), which provides even greater safety when braking in difficult situations by preventing unintentional acceleration.

New, 0.8 kg lighter battery as standard and function-integrated turn indicator lights in the new rear end. BMW F 900 XR with Headlight Pro including daytime running light, adaptive headlight, USB-C charging port and heated grips as standard.



The two new F Series models are equipped with a new battery that is 0.8 kg lighter. They also have a new rear end with function-integrated turn indicator lights (brake and tail light functions are integrated into the turn indicator lights).

The new BMW F 900 XR comes with Headlight Pro as standard, including daytime running light and adaptive headlight for even greater safety when riding at night. Other new standard features of the BMW F 900 XR include the USB-C charging port on the right-hand side of the cockpit with a maximum charging current of 2.4 A and the heated grips.

BMW F 900 R with optimised ergonomics thanks to a redefined position of the handlebars and footrests for a more sporty riding position. New headlight side trim painted in body colour.



The handlebars, footrests and foot levers of the ergonomic triangle between the handlebars, seat and footrests of the new BMW F 900 R have been redesigned. This has made it possible to create a riding position that is significantly more sporty and closer to the front wheel.

The new BMW F 900 R’s increased sporting ambitions are emphasised by the headlamp side trim painted in body colour.

BMW F 900 XR with optimised aerodynamics and hand protectors as standard.

The new BMW F 900 XR offers even more touring capability and long-distance comfort thanks to optimised aerodynamics in the front fairing. The redesigned wind deflector reduces wind pressure on the rider, resulting in significantly less helmet vibration and even greater riding comfort. The hand protectors, which are standard for all equipment variants, also provides improved protection from the wind and weather.

Equipment variants and colours.

The new BMW F 900 R is available in three attractive colours. The basic variant is available in Snapper Rocks Blue metallic, the Triple Black version in Blackstorm metallic and the version Sport in Lightwhite with Racingblue metallic.

The new BMW F 900 XR will also be available in three variants and colours for the coming motorcycle season. The basic variant is available in Racing Red, the Triple Black version in Blackstorm metallic and the version Sport in Lightwhite with Racingblue metallic.

New optional equipment and genuine BMW Motorrad accessories for the new

BMW R 900 and R 900 XR.

The already extensive range of optional equipment and genuine BMW Motorrad accessories has been further expanded for the new model year:

BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR.

Sports silencer in collaboration with Akrapovič.

Milled footrests and foot levers.

Axle protectors.

Lockable soft cases.

Mengine spoiler and passenger seat cover in new colours.

BMW F 900 R.

Sport seat (+ 25 mm).

BMW F 900 XR.

High seat (+ 25 mm).

High windshield (+ 30 mm).

All standard innovations as well as new genuine BMW Motorrad accessories and optional equipment at a glance:

BMW F 900 R.

Complies with Euro 5+ emission standards.

New ergonomics with optimised handlebar and footrest position for improved riding position.

New upside-down telescopic forks with adjustable damping rebound and compression damping and spring preload.

New wheels, approx. 1.8 kg lighter.

New battery, approx. 0.8 kg lighter.

Dynamic Traction Control DTC, engine drag torque control, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control DBC.

“Dynamic” riding mode with new settings.

Slim rear end with integrated turn indicator lights.

New colours.

New genuine BMW Motorrad accessories such as sports silencer in collaboration with Akrapovič, milled footrests and foot levers as well as axle protectors and lockable soft cases.

New Sport seat (+ 25 mm seat height) available as optional equipment ex works.

BMW F 900 XR.

Complies with Euro 5+ emission standards.

Increased wind and weather protection thanks to optimised wind deflector.

Hand protectors.

Heated grips.

New upside-down telescopic forks with adjustable damping rebound and compression damping and spring preload.

New wheels, approx. 1.8 kg lighter.

New battery, approx. 0.8 kg lighter.

Dynamic Traction Control DTC, engine drag torque control, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control DBC.

“Dynamic” riding mode with new settings.

Headlight Pro (daytime running light and adaptive headlight).

USB charging port.

Slim rear end with integrated turn indicator lights.

New colours.

New genuine BMW Motorrad accessories such as sports silencer (in collaboration with Akrapovič), milled footrests and foot levers as well as axle protectors and lockable soft cases.

New high seat (+ 25 mm seat height) available as optional equipment ex works.

New high windshield (+ 30 mm seat height) available as optional equipment ex works.

For more BMW Motorrad UK news check out our dedicated page BMW Motorrad UK News

or head to the official BMW Motorrad UK website bmw-motorrad.co.uk