NEW LS2 Kid on the Block

Full spec, ECE 22.06 certified road helmet for younger riders from LS2

Brand new to the LS2 range, the Kid helmet offers the same high levels of protection, comfort and practicality as their adult range, in super cool colours youngsters will love to be seen in.

It’s fully certified to the ECE 22.06 standard – so is legal to wear on the road in the UK – and features a shell made from Kinetic Polymer Alloy. This ultra-strong material rivals high-end composites, offering flexibility for energy absorption and high penetration resistance, yet weighs just 1250 grams.

Inside, a layer of Multi-Density EPS helps further cushion the head from impacts. Just like LS2’s adult helmets, there’s an Emergency Release System, which allows first responders to remove the cheek pads with minimal movement of the wearer’s head and neck.

Safe and secure fastening is provided by the Reinforced Chin Strap, and a Micrometric Buckle that’s fuss free to open and close.

Vents on the chin bar and forehead, and a large exhaust port at the rear, allow plenty of airflow, directed through internal channelling in the EPS liner to maximise cooling. All three intakes are easy to open and close with gloved hands.

Up front there’s a scratch and UV-resistant visor, which is prepped for a Pinlock® 70 MaxVision™ anti-fog insert. A breath deflector also features, to channel moisture away and keep the view crystal clear.

As you’d expect, the breathable, hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking lining is removable and washable. It’s combined with laser-cut foam for a snug and comfy fit.

The LS2 Kid comes in two solid colours at just £59.99, and three uber-cool graphic options – ‘Next Level’, ‘Svent’ and ‘Cyberg’, that youngsters won’t want to take off – for £69.99.

Find out more at ls2helmets.com