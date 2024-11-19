Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Get Up To 50% Off In The R&g Clearance Sale!R&G, the world leader in motorcycle crash protection products, is giving bikers the chance to save big with its clearance sale! Running from now until midnight on December 1st, customers can save on a range of core products, including Crash Protectors, Engine Case Covers, Radiator Guards and Paddock Stands.

With the festive season fast approaching, those looking to treat the biker in their life or simply treat themselves can take advantage of R&G’s incredible Clearance Sale. Running until midnight on December 1st, the Hampshire-based crash protection specialist is offering up to 50% off its range of core crash protection products.

Created to help riders protect their bike and wallets, the promotion includes selected Crash Protectors, Engine Case covers, Radiator Guards, Paddock Stands and more. R&G will also be launching additional savings next week for Black Friday.

The savings are live now exclusively from https://www.rg-racing.com/offers/.

You can stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / info@rg-racing.com or an R&G Sales Agent.

Tiger Sport 660 Gains Extra Advanced Rider-Focused Technology

