Ducati brings style, sophistication and performance to Motorcycle Live 2024

Ducati is bringing style, sophistication and performance to the Motorcycle Live exhibition at the NEC, Birmingham, 16-24 November 2024.

The Ducati stand located at Hall 3, is the natural home for the most eagerly anticipated 2025 models, BSB race bikes and riders, live appearances from British racing royalty, and the exciting announcement of a brand-new addition to the Ducati Sweet Lamb DRE Adventure Academy in the UK.

New models make their UK debut

With a spectacular range of new models and updates for 2025, Ducati is delighted to showcase the most-anticipated new metal on its stand. Motorcycle Live is the first chance to see many of the new models in the UK.

UK Premiere for the new Panigale V2 and the new Streetfighter V2, both equipped with the new Ducati V2 engine, recently presented during the Ducati World Première 2025.

The new V2 models, respectively -17kgs and -18kgs from their predecessors, mark a new chapter in the history of Ducati’s mid-size sports bikes. While maintaining the unmistakable Ducati Sport DNA and the latest technology pack, the new Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 promise a vastly unchanged performance level on the track, while reducing the riding efforts on the road, for improved agility and riding pleasure.

The new Panigale V4 , launched last July and welcomed with great enthusiasm by the press and public around the world. A total aerodynamic redesign to achieve maximum integration of the aesthetic and function, a revised ergonomic to fully exploit the performance of the new Panigale both over a single lap or extended track session, a completely revised chassis, and the most complete and innovative electronic package developed in conjunction with Ducati Corse, which features unique solutions such as the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) and Race eCBS.

The Multistrada family is present with the Multistrada V4S Facelift, featuring the new innovations such as the DVO system, extended deactivation, new strategies for the Skyhook semi-active suspension and eCBS braking system, rear fog light and Automatic Lowering Device. Also on the stand are the new V4 Pikes Peak , with its Ohlins SmartEC suspension and 17-inch rims, designed for the sportiest Multistradisti, as well as the Multistrada V4 RS, with the Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine producing superbike-level of power at 180hp. Also making appearance at the stand is the Multistrada V4 Rally with its heightened comfort and greater range.

In the Ducati Scrambler space, the public can see for the first time in the UK the new Icon Dark and the new Full Throttle, as well as a unique customisation realised by the well-known Image Design Custom studio.

The existing range of Ducati’s line up is also present at the stand, including the Hypermotard 698 Mono, and the DesertX with the Rally and the new Discovery models. Completing the appearances on stage are the Diavel V4 , voted ‘Best of the Best’ in the context of the prestigious Red Dot Award 2024, and the Monster SP.

In addition to the stunning lineup of Ducati’s road bikes, the stand is also the home for the Ducati Panigale V4R race bike from the BSB team Hager PBM Ducati.

Action-packed schedule on the Ducati stage

Ducati’s stage on the Ducati stand is the heart of action, entertainment and a chance to meet and greet biking heroes.

The opening weekend of the show saw Greg Haines interviewing Ducati’s BSB riders and team bosses, with Glenn Irwin and Jordan Bird from PBM, as well as Leon Haslam, Ben Currie and Steve ‘Wilf’ Moore from Moto Rapido. An exciting announcement revealed that Tas Racing will be also joining BSB with Ducati, featuring Rory Skinner for BSB and Edoardo Colombi for the SuperSport Championship.

Away from racing, Grace Webb got to the bottom of the new Panigale V4 latest technology and innovations in her appearance on the stage, while Ducati UK’s managing director Fabrizio Cazzoli offered insights into the new V2 project.

The fun will continue on the closing weekend of the show when 44Teeth takes over the stage on Saturday for a live show followed by Q&A and Meet & Greet.

Racing legend and commentator Neil Hodgson will interview Glenn Irwin for the Ducati Diaries Podcast on the show’s main stage with a live episode and he’ll be back on Sunday on the Ducati stage to talk about the MotoGP season.

DRE Adventure at Sweet Lamb

Ducati is thrilled to announce that the partnership with Sweet Lamb Adventure School will continue with additional dates in 2025.

The DRE Adventure, featuring DesertX and Scrambler, will unleash the pleasure of off-road riding providing unique techniques and skills from novice to expert riders.

A brand-new offering from the Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) set in the breathtaking landscapes of Wales is the new format Multistrada Experience Weekend. This premier riding and accommodation weekend is designed for enthusiasts looking to combine stunning scenery, exciting light off-road trails on the Ducati Multistrada V4 or V2 motorcycles, and world-class accommodation.

For more information please visit: www.dre-adventure.co.uk

The team from the Ducati Sweet Lamb DRE Adventure Academy is available at the stand for the whole duration of the show to talk more about the new experience.

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director, Ducati UK “We are delighted to bring the new 2025 Ducati models to the UK for the public to see them for the first time at the Motorcycle Live exhibition. Experiencing the new bikes in person is always special, and we have made sure that the public will have the best experience at the Ducati stand. We have a team of product specialists at hand to explain all the new features of the bikes, special appearances from entertainers and racing personalities on our own Ducati stage, as well as all the details about our new adventure riding opportunities to make sure everyone gets the full Ducati experience at the stand.”