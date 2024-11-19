Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

Duchinni Kit will be a Christmas Hit

Industry NewsApparelDuchinni
1 min.read

Duchinni Kit Will Be A Christmas HitDuchinni Youth Stealth Hoodie and Tundra Jeans: give young pillions the gift of safety.

With Christmas fast approaching, motorcyclists seeking a gift for the young pillion rider in their life should look no further than the Duchinni Youth range.

Duchinni remains the only brand in the UK dedicated solely to youth-specific motorcycle clothing, and for young riders who want to look the part, the Stealth Hoodie and Tundra Jeans deliver the style they want and the protection they need.

The Stealth Hoodie offers more than just a casual look, it’s AA-rated for safety, meeting the same specifications as adult motorcycle clothing.

It features a heavy-duty cotton fleece outer, with a full 250gsm Aramid Fibre lining and removable CE-approved armour at the shoulders, elbows, and back.

Designed for maximum comfort, there’s a removable hood with a zipper, and elasticated ribbed hem and cuffs give a snug fit. There are also two secure external pockets with zipper closures, along with two internal pockets for storage.

For a practical pairing, the Tundra Youth Jeans deliver A-rated safety and comfort on and off the bike.

They’re made from stretch 370gsm soft-touch denim, with double-stitched main seams, and are reinforced with a 210gsm Aramid Fibre lining. Plus CE-approved knee and hip armour.

The classic five-pocket design will suit youngsters’ tastes, while the traditional fit and semi-boot cut bottom hems will help keep them comfy and happy.

The Stealth Hoodie comes in youth sizes XS-XL and retails at £99.99. Tundra jeans sell for £89.99 and also come in XS-XL. Find them both at duchinni.comDuchinni Kit Will Be A Christmas Hit

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Sky Town – the brand-new 125cc scooter in town
Next article
Ducati brings style, sophistication and performance to Motorcycle Live 2024

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Get Up To 50% Off In The R&G Clearance Sale!

Aftermarket 0
R&G, the world leader in motorcycle crash protection products,...

Tiger Sport 660 Gains Extra Advanced Rider-Focused Technology

Industry News 0
The award-winning Tiger Sport 660 gains a host of...

Ducati brings style, sophistication and performance to Motorcycle Live 2024

Ducati 0
Ducati is bringing style, sophistication and performance to the Motorcycle Live exhibition...

Most Popular

Get Up To 50% Off In The R&G Clearance Sale!

Aftermarket 0
R&G, the world leader in motorcycle crash protection products,...

Tiger Sport 660 Gains Extra Advanced Rider-Focused Technology

Industry News 0
The award-winning Tiger Sport 660 gains a host of...

Ducati brings style, sophistication and performance to Motorcycle Live 2024

Ducati 0
Ducati is bringing style, sophistication and performance to the Motorcycle Live exhibition...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Get Up To 50% Off In The R&g Clearance Sale!

Get Up To 50% Off In The R&G Clearance Sale!

Frank Duggan - 0