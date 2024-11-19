Duchinni Kit will be a Christmas Hit

Duchinni Youth Stealth Hoodie and Tundra Jeans: give young pillions the gift of safety.

With Christmas fast approaching, motorcyclists seeking a gift for the young pillion rider in their life should look no further than the Duchinni Youth range.

Duchinni remains the only brand in the UK dedicated solely to youth-specific motorcycle clothing, and for young riders who want to look the part, the Stealth Hoodie and Tundra Jeans deliver the style they want and the protection they need.

The Stealth Hoodie offers more than just a casual look, it’s AA-rated for safety, meeting the same specifications as adult motorcycle clothing.

It features a heavy-duty cotton fleece outer, with a full 250gsm Aramid Fibre lining and removable CE-approved armour at the shoulders, elbows, and back.

Designed for maximum comfort, there’s a removable hood with a zipper, and elasticated ribbed hem and cuffs give a snug fit. There are also two secure external pockets with zipper closures, along with two internal pockets for storage.

For a practical pairing, the Tundra Youth Jeans deliver A-rated safety and comfort on and off the bike.

They’re made from stretch 370gsm soft-touch denim, with double-stitched main seams, and are reinforced with a 210gsm Aramid Fibre lining. Plus CE-approved knee and hip armour.

The classic five-pocket design will suit youngsters’ tastes, while the traditional fit and semi-boot cut bottom hems will help keep them comfy and happy.

The Stealth Hoodie comes in youth sizes XS-XL and retails at £99.99. Tundra jeans sell for £89.99 and also come in XS-XL. Find them both at duchinni.com