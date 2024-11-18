Monday, November 18, 2024
Kove KY125R Makes UK Debut

Industry NewsManufacturersLatest News
1 min.read
Kove Ky125r Makes Uk DebutKove Moto UK has today announced the introduction of the learner-legal KY125R to the UK market, with pricing and availability confirmed for the high-specification naked street bike.

Available via Kove Moto UK’s authorised dealer network with immediate effect, the KY125R benefits from the same sporting DNA that has seen Kove win in World Supersport 300, as well as finishing the most grueling race in the world, the Dakar Rally.Kove Ky125r Makes Uk Debut

With aggressive styling, a single-sided swingarm, 41mm upside down forks, ABS and an LCD display as standard, the KY125R packs a serious specification with great A1 class performance, all at an affordable price of just £3,499.

Kove Ky125r Makes Uk DebutLee Westbrook of Kove Moto UK, commented, “We are delighted to bring the KY125R to the UK. Following the introduction of our adventure range of models earlier this year, the 125 is an extremely important addition, which we hope will bring new riders into the Kove family as they begin their riding career. Like every Kove product, the KY125R offers exceptional performance and specification at a very aggressive price, bringing a very credible new option to the market.”

The KY125 is available via Kove UK’s dealer network and comes with Kove’s usual full after sales back up and a two-year warranty.

For more information on the KY125R visit: www.kovemotouk.comKove Ky125r Makes Uk Debut

Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Team to Debut in Intermediate Class in 2025
Alpinestars Unveils Limited Edition Martinator S-R10 Racing Helmet and Supertech R Vented Boots

