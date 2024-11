DJI’s EU Black Friday promotion runs from 18th November to 2nd December with up to 35% off for EU countries and up to 32% off for UK.

More details can be found at: https://store.dji.com/event/black-friday-deals-2024

This year’s promotion will feature deals on the DJI Power 1000, Air 3, Osmo Action 3, Osmo Action 4, Osmo Mobile 6, and Osmo Mobile SE.

DJI is the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, and we are pleased to share our 2024 seasonal holiday promotions.