Canet fends off Gonzalez by 0.091s as Moreira steals late P3 from Ogura

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) has grabbed victory at the Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, holding firm after a stunning ride from the #44.

Canet defended in the closing laps to beat Manuel Gonzalez (Gresini Moto2™) by just 0.091s, a result that helped the #18 bag third in the World Championship. In the battle for third, Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing) triggered his inner Valentino Rossi to pass World Champion Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) at the final corner to become the first Brazilian to finish on the intermediate class podium since Adu Celso at the 1973 Swedish GP.

There was drama from the off as front-row starter Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) and Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) crashed out together at Turn 1. Both riders were conscious, but both went to a local hospital for further examination after their Lap 1 incident. Elsewhere, Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) and Jorge Navarro’s (OnlyFans American Racing Team) race ended early at Turn 5 as the pair made contact and crashed – riders OK.

At the front, Gonzalez put the hammer down in the opening laps as he built a half second margin over polesitter Canet. Meanwhile, Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) served his Long Lap penalty from the Thai GP which dropped the #54 to P13.

Canet’s key move came on Lap 4, igniting a duel with Gonzalez at the front of the field. Ogura sat comfortably in third, chipping away at the leader’s gap as the newly crowned World Champion sported a special livery to celebrate a successful 2024 campaign for MT Helmets – MSI.

Ogura had Moreira for company, with the Brazilian glued to the #79’s stars’ tailpipe. The impressive rookie was showing a consistent pace and the battle ignited on Lap 19, with Moreira’s first attempt arriving at Turn 3, but Ogura responded instantly at Turn 4.

Canet secured glory after a drag race to the line, winning by just 0.091s, fending off the hard-charging Gonzalez at the flag. It was a stunning end to the Grand Prix, with Moreira and Ogura’s duel being decided at the final corner. The Brazilian produced a magical final corner move to pocket a debut podium and secure Rookie of the Year honours, with Ogura forced to settle for P4 in his last intermediate class dance.

Filip Salač (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) rounded out the top five positions as Sergio Garcia capped off a confidence-boosting end to the season with a P6. The #3 finished ahead of Izan Guevara (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) in seventh as Albert Arenas (Gresini Moto2™) rounded out the top eight spots.

Meanwhile, Sync SpeedUp’s Alonso Lopez and MotoGP™-bound Aldeguer rounded out the top 10. Another rider who will now look towards 2025 is Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia), with the #35 claiming 11th ahead of Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) and Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP). Further back, Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Preicanos Racing Team’s Jaume Masia took the final points.

