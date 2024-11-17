Martin crowned 2024 World Champion as Bagnaia beats Marquez in Barcelona

The #89 etched his name into the history books while Bagnaia turned it up to 11 with the final victory of the season.

After 20 Tissot Sprints and 19 Grands Prix, everything came down to the final race of the season… and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) held his nerve. The #89 was crowned the 2024 MotoGP™ World Champion with a third place finish, becoming the first Independent Team rider to clinch the title in the MotoGP™ era. Even with Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) taking an incredible 11th GP victory of the season, the podium was enough for the #Mart1nator to take the crown.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) claimed a strong second place, shadowing Bagnaia for much of the race before being forced to settle for second. It was, however, his 150th GP podium as he prepares to saddle up in red.

Bagnaia nailed the start to take the holsehot, but Martin got a rocket launch too to slot into second – initially. By Turn 1 on Lap 2 though, Marc Marquez attacked the Championship leader to tag onto the back of Bagnaia in the lead. A rear gunner or just waiting to pounce?

Martin then had Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) for company, but soon enough Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) was on the scene. He diced with the ‘Beast’ before Bastianini then went deep into Turn 1 and dropped back into the battle for fifth, leaving Espargaro as the rider safe on the chase behind Martin. Another rear gunner?

Bastianini was ultimately left fighting with Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), as at the front Bagnaia and Marquez were stretching away. Martin was in a safe enough third, but as the laps ticked on the battle behind him was going from any questions about rear gunners to serious throwdown as Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) and Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) arrived on the scene.

Bagnaia’s pace was relentless, remaining inside the 1:40 bracket with 11 laps remaining. It was an impressive ride from the Italian, pulling out all stops to increase a half-a-second gap to Marc Marquez. The #93 tried everything to respond, initially looking like he was fading before beginning to turn up the wick and match the Italian’s pace.

Behind, it was getting loose. Acosta was sixth on the circuit, losing a position to Bastianini before dropping to ninth on Lap 18, losing a further place to Morbidelli and receiving a track limits warning as the trio and Binder battled it out. Elbows were likewise out.

In the closing stages, it was becoming clear. Bagnaia was going to win the Grand Prix as he started to stretch away, and Marc Marquez was going to sign off from Gresini on the box. But Martin was going to win the 2024 MotoGP™ World Championship. Where in 2023 he may have faltered or doubted or come up short, not this time. The #89 staked his claim on the #1 plate with a third place finish, celebrating the title in style with a record-breaking 16th GP podium of the year, a new record for a Ducati rider. One he shares with Bagnaia, whose throne he now takes over despite the 2022 and 2023 World Champion’s awesome 11 GP wins this year.

Alex Marquez managed to edge out Espargaro in the closing laps, finishing fourth and missing the podium rostrum by just 1.512 seconds. Espargaro would round out the top five after the #41 defended heroically in the closing laps in his final outing as a full-time rider. Meanwhile, Binder claimed eighth, beating Bastianini to the line after an epic battle.

Further back, Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Acosta rounded out the top 10, just ahead of Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™), the returning Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) and Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) as the latter two sign off for new adventures. The final points were awarded to Johann Zarco (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), who was forced deep at Turn 1 from the off.

And just like that, 2024 draws to a close after an unforgettable season which will go down in the history books. However, the focus now shifts to Tuesday for the Barcelona Test as the riders and teams return to track for the first on their 2025 machines, where it will mark Martin’s debut for Aprilia! And remember: we’re about to see the new brand too! Stay tuned.

