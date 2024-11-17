TAS Racing Enter New Chapter With Ducati

TAS Racing is delighted to reveal a new chapter in their racing history, forming an association with Ducati for the 2025 season.

Rory Skinner will remain with the team for a second season in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship riding the Panigale V4 R, with 18-year-old Italian Edoardo Colombi representing the team in the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship aboard the Panigale V2.

Both Ducatis have enjoyed tangible success in recent times on the national and global stage in various championships, so it goes without saying, the TAS Racing team is delighted to join the Ducati family with Cheshire Mouldings once again supporting the effort as title sponsor. Milwaukee will also assist the effort as a valued partner.

Rory Skinner had a difficult season with injury in 2024, but cemented his pedigree with a British Superbike victory at Knockhill. Aboard the V4 Ducati with its proven pedigree in BSB, the Scottish ace is confident of being in the podium mix at all circuits next season.

RORY SKINNER

#11 CHESHIRE MOULDINGS DUCATI

“First of all I am delighted to remain in the TAS Racing set up for 2025. We enjoyed a win this season in BSB and with a change of machinery to Ducati for 2025 – a bike that has been a major success in BSB with various riders and team – I firmly believe we can be at the sharp end all year. It’s an honour to be representing such a prestigious brand and I’m sure the bike will have a stand out appearance in Cheshire Mouldings Ducati livery, prepared by TAS Racing.”

The Supersport Championship was the foundation where TAS Racing built its British Championship tenure, and having previously won the series on two occasions, there is an air of excitement to be welcoming the prodigious talent that is, Edoardo Colombi, for the 2025 season.

During his first season in British Championship, Edoardo finished second in the SportBike class, losing out on the title by just 1.5 points. An impressive debut on the British tracks to say the least, and it has been this pedigree, his level of commitment and professionalism that caught the eye of TAS Racing.

EDOARDO COLOMBI

#13 CHESHIRE MOULDINGS DUCATI

“I have very much enjoyed my first season on British tracks and to come so close to winning a title was enjoyable and will set me up well for the British Supersport Championship. To come to a team like TAS Racing with so much history is exciting for me and to be riding the Ducati V2, which I know is a great bike, is also something to look forward to very much. The team has already made me very welcome and I cannot wait to get started on the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati by TAS Racing.”

PHILIP NEILL

TEAM PRINCIPAL

“We are extremely happy to announce this new relationship with Ducati. On a personal level I have always admired Ducati and wondered if we might ever have the opportunity to race with this iconic brand.

We are really pleased to continue with Rory for a second year, and also to welcome Edoardo to TAS Racing. I believe these two young riders are a perfect combination and together with the proven capabilities of both the Ducati V4 R and V2 machinery, we are excited for the future.

None of this would be possible without the support of our commercial partners, so to extend our title partnership with Cheshire Mouldings and continued support from Milwaukee really is a dream scenario for us.”