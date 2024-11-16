Sunday, November 17, 2024
Seventh heaven: Alonso pockets pole ahead of season finale

Seventh Heaven: Alonso Pockets Pole Ahead Of Season FinaleIt’s now seven pole positions in 2024 for World Champion David Alonso (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team) as the Colombian again shone brightest on a Saturday afternoon.

The #80 claimed pole by over three tenths in Barcelona to head Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) on the front row, as both set their sights on finishing as the overall runner-up in 2024 on Sunday.

2024 Rookie of the Year, Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing), fronts the second row of the grid, with Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) launching his silver medal bid from the middle of Row 2.

Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) aims to end his impressive debut Grand Prix campaign on a high from P6 on the grid, as Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) goes hunting for a top five World Championship finish from P7 – the Spaniard sits nine points away from David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), with the latter P12 on the grid.

Next up: race time. Can Alonso clinch a record-breaking 14th win of the year, or will someone end the Colombian's unreal end-of-year streak? Find out at 11:00 (UTC+1)!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Modern Classic Motorcycle News – Digital Magazine and Website
Canet clinches classy pole by a tenth and a half

