Saturday, November 16, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

2025 AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship is go

British SuperbikeBritish Superbikes Support SeriesLatest News
1 min.read

2025 Ajn Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship Is GoAfter a hugely successful debut season, which saw some of the most thrilling racing of the year, the Kawasaki British Superteen Championship is returning for 2025, and Kawasaki UK is proud to welcome AJN Steelstock as the new title sponsor.

Coming down to the very last lap of the last race of the year, the 2024 Kawasaki British Superteen Championship proved to be one of the most exciting race series in the entire British Superbike paddock. Kawasaki UK is excited to announce the series will be returning in 2025, giving the stars of tomorrow a platform to showcase their talent.

With riders again running identically prepared Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR machines, Kawasaki UK is proud to announce that AJN Steelstock will become the title sponsor for the season. Already a prominent figure within the paddock, this new sponsorship further strengthens AJN Steelstock’s ties with Kawasaki, having been announced as the title sponsor of the official Superbike team yesterday.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department:
“Year one of the Superteen series was amazing, no question. With close battles at every round and a grid full of youngsters eager to prove themselves on identical machinery it was of course an easy decision to go again for a second year. We are delighted to have Alan and his team at AJN Steelstock join us for 2025 as we collectively hunt for the next superstar of the future! We would like to thank Alan for his support, and we can now move into next season confident of another eight rounds of bar-banging action!”

Alan Boyden, Joint Managing Director, AJN Steelstock:
AJN has been involved in motorsport sponsorship, particularly motorcycle racing,for several years now and we’ve helped support some fantastic riders and teams over that time.

We have an amazing British Superbikes line-up next year, but we’re really excited to be supporting the 2025 Kawasaki British Superteen Championship. For us, all our sponsorships have been born out of the idea of helping talented individuals and giving them a chance to achieve their goals and dreams.

The Kawasaki British Superteen Championship echoes that philosophy by introducing young riders to the national circuit and laying the foundations for a potential career as future Superbike championship riders.”

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
TNT Sports remains the home of MotoGP in UK and Ireland
Next article
Modern Classic Motorcycle News – Digital Magazine and Website

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Modern Classic Motorcycle News – Digital Magazine and Website

Industry News 0
Modern Classic Motorcycle News - Digital Magazine and Website...

TNT Sports remains the home of MotoGP in UK and Ireland

Latest News 0
A new multi-year deal – including every Tissot Sprint...

ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki Step Up To Official Supersport Team For 2025

British Superbike 0
After several seasons of nurturing the next generation of...

Most Popular

Modern Classic Motorcycle News – Digital Magazine and Website

Industry News 0
Modern Classic Motorcycle News - Digital Magazine and Website...

TNT Sports remains the home of MotoGP in UK and Ireland

Latest News 0
A new multi-year deal – including every Tissot Sprint...

ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki Step Up To Official Supersport Team For 2025

British Superbike 0
After several seasons of nurturing the next generation of...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Modern Classic Motorcycle News - Digital Magazine And Website

Modern Classic Motorcycle News – Digital Magazine and Website

Frank Duggan - 0