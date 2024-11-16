2025 AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship is go

After a hugely successful debut season, which saw some of the most thrilling racing of the year, the Kawasaki British Superteen Championship is returning for 2025, and Kawasaki UK is proud to welcome AJN Steelstock as the new title sponsor.

Coming down to the very last lap of the last race of the year, the 2024 Kawasaki British Superteen Championship proved to be one of the most exciting race series in the entire British Superbike paddock. Kawasaki UK is excited to announce the series will be returning in 2025, giving the stars of tomorrow a platform to showcase their talent.

With riders again running identically prepared Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR machines, Kawasaki UK is proud to announce that AJN Steelstock will become the title sponsor for the season. Already a prominent figure within the paddock, this new sponsorship further strengthens AJN Steelstock’s ties with Kawasaki, having been announced as the title sponsor of the official Superbike team yesterday.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department:

“Year one of the Superteen series was amazing, no question. With close battles at every round and a grid full of youngsters eager to prove themselves on identical machinery it was of course an easy decision to go again for a second year. We are delighted to have Alan and his team at AJN Steelstock join us for 2025 as we collectively hunt for the next superstar of the future! We would like to thank Alan for his support, and we can now move into next season confident of another eight rounds of bar-banging action!”

Alan Boyden, Joint Managing Director, AJN Steelstock:

AJN has been involved in motorsport sponsorship, particularly motorcycle racing,for several years now and we’ve helped support some fantastic riders and teams over that time.

We have an amazing British Superbikes line-up next year, but we’re really excited to be supporting the 2025 Kawasaki British Superteen Championship. For us, all our sponsorships have been born out of the idea of helping talented individuals and giving them a chance to achieve their goals and dreams.

The Kawasaki British Superteen Championship echoes that philosophy by introducing young riders to the national circuit and laying the foundations for a potential career as future Superbike championship riders.”