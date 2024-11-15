Friday, November 15, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

Canet two tenths clear of the chasers on Day 1

Latest NewsMoto2Racing
1 min.read

Canet Two Tenths Clear Of The Chasers On Day 10.231s is the advantage Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) holds heading into Saturday at the Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona after the Spaniard set a 1:42.426 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) pocketed P2 on his final Friday with the Aspar outfit, as Manuel Gonzalez (Gresini Moto2™) claimed third as the Spaniard goes hunting for a third place Championship finish.

After claiming a phenomenal podium in Malaysia, Jorge Navarro (OnlyFans American Racing) kicked off his Solidarity GP with a P4 in Practice 1, as Sepang winner Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completed Friday’s fastest five.

Newly crowned World Champion, Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI), had a solid outing to end the day in P6, one place ahead of the returning Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) as both look to end their Moto2™’s careers on a high before jumping into MotoGP™ action on Tuesday.

How will the grid take shape in Barcelona? The all-important Practice 2 begins at 09:25, before qualifying gets going at 13:45 at the Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona.

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Holgado pips Muñoz to Friday honours
Next article
Bagnaia lands first blow as Martin heads into match point Saturday in P5

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Triumph and Call of Duty Update

Industry News 0
In-game footage released TF 250-X features in Season 01...

Bagnaia lands first blow as Martin heads into match point Saturday in P5

Latest News 0
#TheRematch decider has been turned up a notch with...

Holgado pips Muñoz to Friday honours

Latest News 0
Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) topped the Moto3™...

Most Popular

Triumph and Call of Duty Update

Industry News 0
In-game footage released TF 250-X features in Season 01...

Bagnaia lands first blow as Martin heads into match point Saturday in P5

Latest News 0
#TheRematch decider has been turned up a notch with...

Holgado pips Muñoz to Friday honours

Latest News 0
Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) topped the Moto3™...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Triumph And Call Of Duty Update

Triumph and Call of Duty Update

Frank Duggan - 0