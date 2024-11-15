Canet two tenths clear of the chasers on Day 1

0.231s is the advantage Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) holds heading into Saturday at the Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona after the Spaniard set a 1:42.426 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) pocketed P2 on his final Friday with the Aspar outfit, as Manuel Gonzalez (Gresini Moto2™) claimed third as the Spaniard goes hunting for a third place Championship finish.

After claiming a phenomenal podium in Malaysia, Jorge Navarro (OnlyFans American Racing) kicked off his Solidarity GP with a P4 in Practice 1, as Sepang winner Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completed Friday’s fastest five.

Newly crowned World Champion, Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI), had a solid outing to end the day in P6, one place ahead of the returning Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) as both look to end their Moto2™’s careers on a high before jumping into MotoGP™ action on Tuesday.

How will the grid take shape in Barcelona? The all-important Practice 2 begins at 09:25, before qualifying gets going at 13:45 at the Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona.

