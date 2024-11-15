Silence presents its first motorcycle the S05 weekender, the company also exhibits a new version of the S02 scooter, the market leader in Europe, as well as the GT-SX Prototype, a grand touring motorcycle with more range and power

After five consecutive years as the market leader in electric scooters in Europe, Silence, ACCIONA’s electric vehicle brand, has launched its first motorcycle, the S05 Weekender, at the International Exhibition of Bicycles, Motorcycles and Accessories (EICMA), which is being held in Milan this week. The S05 Weekender is designed for everyday urban use while at the same time capable of making small excursions on trails.

In addition, the company is showcasing two major new products at the Milan Motor Show: its new S02 scooter (Model Year 2025) – more robust, lighter and maneuverable – and a prototype of a third motorcycle in the grand touring category, the GT-SX Prototype, which will have more range and power for intercity travel.

The S05 Weekender is designed for weekend mobility and daily urban journeys, providing a solution to the demand for a new electric mobility that is both pollution-free and quiet. While it is not an off-road motorcycle, it is suitable for recreational use as its design allows it to be ridden off-road. Its sale price will start at €3,500.

The new motorcycle has a top speed of 120 kilometers / hour with a certified range of 133 kilometers. Notably, it has a lightweight design (94 kilograms without battery).

It features ABS brakes and a seven-inch touchscreen. In addition, it includes an ample storage compartment under the faux tank for a helmet. There is also a basic version with a top speed limited to 100 kilometers / hour.

For Carlos Sotelo, director of ACCIONA’s mobility division, the launch of Silence’s new motorcycle means “having a vehicle suitable for commutes, but also those we make during leisure and rest time. The bike generates no noise or vibrations and respects the environment”.

The new Silence S02 scooter – designed for private customers and for the sharing service the company offers in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Seville and Valencia, among others – is suitable for both personal and professional use. It features larger wheels that provide greater stability and safety. It is a robust vehicle, weighing just 130 kilograms with the battery, and has an under-seat compartment for helmet storage.

This scooter model, starting at €2,800, will be offered in two versions: the L1e (moped) and the L3e. They will have a maximum speed of 45 kilometers / hour and 90 kilometers / hour, respectively, with a range of 133 kilometers for the more powerful version.

Silence is also working on the GT-SX Prototype, a grand touring motorcycle prototype, which will feature two batteries providing a range of over 200 kilometers. It will be ideal for commuters traveling daily from metropolitan areas to large cities, allowing them to avoid traffic without polluting.

Another key feature will be its cruising speed. Thanks to a new motor, it will be capable of traveling on intercity roads, comfortably reaching the maximum permitted speed. Like all GT models, it is a fully-faired motorcycle, offering excellent aerodynamic protection for both the rider and the passenger.

The motorcycle has ample storage space under the seat, able to easily hold two full-face helmets.

All three new models that Silence is presenting at the Milan Show share the same removable battery, a consistent feature across all their vehicles, including the S04 nanocar, which has been available since July in the brand’s stores and in Nissan’s European network.

The company has an extensive network of battery swapping stations, allowing users who opt for a subscription model – reducing the price by up to 35%, depending on the model – to swap batteries in just a few seconds.