Holgado pips Muñoz to Friday honours

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) topped the Moto3™ timesheets in Practice 1 thanks to a 1:46.568, but it wasn’t by much as compatriot David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) lapped within a tenth of the #96.

Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) slotted his Honda inside the top three, just under two tenths away from Holgado’s pace.

Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) and Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) bagged top five results on Friday as the latter aims to beat Holgado on Sunday to the 2024 silver medal honour. The duo sit tied on points ahead of qualifying and the race.

David Alonso (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team) had a quiet day at the office, ending the day just on the right side of the Q2 cut line in P14. The Colombian will be hoping to find some improvements in Practice 2 to climb the timesheets ahead of qualifying.

Tune in for P2 at 08:40 before qualifying starts at 12:50 at the Solidarity GP!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com