Segway E300SE Raises The e-Scooter Bar

Segway’s E300SE fully road-legal electric scooter continues to impress consumers, the motorcycle trade and the media with its market-leading innovative tech features, remarkable acceleration and real-world top speed.

The 10kw powered, 125cc-eqivalent scooter, boasts the highest performance in its class, accelerating from 0 to 50kmh in just 2.9 seconds. It provides 200NM of torque, with the two removable 74v 27ah lithium-ion batteries under the floor giving approximately 4kwh of energy, which is enough for about 45 to 50 miles of range. Charging time is 3.5 hours for one, and 5.5 hours for two batteries. It can also accommodate a third battery under the seat, adding another 1.9kwh of capacity, while still retaining a decent amount of storage space.

Unique to this Segway flagship model is the addition of different riding modes, including a boost mode that gives instant acceleration and 50 per cent greater performance when required. It also provides eco mode, cruise control, and full-power sports mode.

Safety is paramount to Segway. The E300SE runs on 12″ wheels with front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS and traction control as standard. It also includes two settings of regenerative braking, that will stop the scooter without the need to touch the brakes, and a hill start mode to stop the machine from rolling back on inclines.

Other features incorporated into the advanced E300SE which are monitored and set through the exclusive Segway Smart App are a Motor Lock that disables the bike if anyone tries to wheel it away, Airlock for a keyless start, rider recording, programmable indicator noise, auto power off, GPS and alarm. The E300SE is also sold with a complimentary two-year free 4G SIM subscription, ensuring riders stay connected wherever they go.

The RRP is £3,999.00 after OLEV grant is applied and includes a two-year manufacturer’s machine warranty, with three years on the two batteries fitted as standard.

Available now, in black.

To learn more about the E300SE and other Segway products, visit motors.segway.com/uk