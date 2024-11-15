Friday, November 15, 2024
FIAMM launches a new generation of batteries: enhanced safety, user friendliness and reliability.

Industry NewsBatteriesLatest News
2 min.read

Fiamm Launches A New Generation Of Batteries: Enhanced Safety, User Friendliness And Reliability.FIAMM Energy Technology presents Easy Rider, the new line of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries designed for a wide range of applications, minimizing gas emissions and water consumption.

Easy to install, resistant to vibrations, and maintenance-free, Easy Rider batteries are the ideal solution for scooters, motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, and jet skis.

The new FIAMM battery line Easy Rider, featuring AGM technology, is crafted to deliver power and reliability for those who enjoy carefree leisure activities. Key characteristics include versatility, easy installation, and superior quality. This new generation of advanced batteries offers a multipurpose solution for all types of needs, perfectly suited for vehicles equipped with sophisticated onboard electronics, and meets all application demands in the world of two-wheelers and beyond.

For installation and maintenance professionals, Easy Rider provides for added value in terms of convenience and safety: no activation is required, it is easy to install, it needs no electrolyte refills, and ensures long-lasting performance. End-users can also count on exceptional performance: after long periods of inactivity, Easy Rider batteries offer unmatched starting power and withstand intense vibrations, making them ideal for sports and extreme conditions.

Another key advantage is the flexibility to install them in challenging positions, ensuring secure performance even in high-stress, intensive sports applications. Quality checks can be carried out during the production phase, preventing potential malfunctions and ensuring a higher-than-usual level of quality.

To support the launch of these new products, FIAMM has rolled out a communication campaign across its main social media channels, with strong support from riders of the Prima Pramac Racing Team, who are competing in the final rounds of the MotoGP World Championship this month. Notably, Jorge Martín will compete for the World Champion title during the race weekend of November 16-17 (Montmelò, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya). 

FIAMM ENERGY TECHNOLOGY

FIAMM Energy Technology is a multinational company specialized in the production and distribution of starter batteries for automotive use and industrial lead-acid batteries. The company was created when the automotive and industrial lead battery business units separated from the FIAMM Group.

The Group has numerous commercial and technical offices in locations such as Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, France, Spain, Singapore, and China. It also operates through an extensive network of importers and distributors, with around one thousand employees worldwide.

Since 2017, FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A. has been part of Resonac Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The parent company, Resonac Holdings Corporation, is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.fiammeasyrider.com.

