Motorcycle Live 2024: Entire Cover make their debut

Motorcycle insurance comparison site Entire Cover is excited to announce their debut at the UK’s biggest motorcycle show, Motorcycle Live.

Taking place at the NEC Birmingham from Saturday 16th November, this nine-day biking extravaganza is a must in any biking enthusiasts’ calendar.

Visit Entire Cover’s stand and marvel at TT legend Peter Hickman’s Swan Yamaha R7, which secured a second place on the podium in this year’s Entire Cover Supertwin TT, get a free caricature sketched by a leading artist, and be in with a chance of winning some amazing prizes.

Grab yourself a £250 cash prize by setting the fastest time on the iconic Manx TT Super Bike race game, there’s also a clothing bundle worth over £1,400 up for grabs, as well as one last chance to win a Ducati Scrambler Icon worth £10,000, just get a quote by 30th November 2024. To find out more visit our stand, terms and conditions apply1.

And if that’s not enough, on Saturday 23rd November Entire Cover will be joined by TT legend Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle, who will be offering guided onboard virtual laps of the TT course.

Commenting on the event, Entire Cover’s Director of Marketing Rebecca Donohue says: “Entire Cover are excited to be exhibiting at Motorcycle Live for the first time, a show so integral to the UK’s motorcycle industry. Get over to our stand in Hall 3, meet the team and take part in one of the many activities we have on stand. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better, and we can’t wait to be right among the action with our exciting bike insurance comparison brand.”

Motorcycle Live is taking a new direction for 2024, promising a family-friendly festival theme with more live action shows, stunts, and music performances. Last year’s event attracted 90,000 visitors, and 2024 is set to be even bigger.

There’ll be jaw-dropping live stunts each day, from the likes of Guinness World Record holder Jonny Davis, chances to meet an array of biking heroes past and present and riding opportunities aplenty – even for younger, budding bike riders. The new Expert Lab stage will also see presenter Grace Webb host a variety of experts to uncover the latest innovations in the motorcycle world.

But it’s not all change. Bike lovers can still expect to see the usual array of established manufacturers, including BMW, Ducati, Yamaha, and Honda, showcase their new metal for 2025, alongside a display of rare and unusual motorcycles at the show’s Heritage Zone.

For more information on Entire Cover, or to compare quotes from some of the UK’s leading insurance providers, visit www.entirecoverinsurance.co.uk.