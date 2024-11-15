Friday, November 15, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

Motorcycle Live 2024: Entire Cover make their debut

Industry NewsInsuranceLatest News
2 min.read

Motorcycle Live 2024: Entire Cover Make Their DebutMotorcycle insurance comparison site Entire Cover is excited to announce their debut at the UK’s biggest motorcycle show, Motorcycle Live.

Taking place at the NEC Birmingham from Saturday 16th November, this nine-day biking extravaganza is a must in any biking enthusiasts’ calendar.

Visit Entire Cover’s stand and marvel at TT legend Peter Hickman’s Swan Yamaha R7, which secured a second place on the podium in this year’s Entire Cover Supertwin TT, get a free caricature sketched by a leading artist, and be in with a chance of winning some amazing prizes.

Grab yourself a £250 cash prize by setting the fastest time on the iconic Manx TT Super Bike race game, there’s also a clothing bundle worth over £1,400 up for grabs, as well as one last chance to win a Ducati Scrambler Icon worth £10,000, just get a quote by 30th November 2024. To find out more visit our stand, terms and conditions apply1.

And if that’s not enough, on Saturday 23rd November Entire Cover will be joined by TT legend Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle, who will be offering guided onboard virtual laps of the TT course.

Commenting on the event, Entire Cover’s Director of Marketing Rebecca Donohue says: “Entire Cover are excited to be exhibiting at Motorcycle Live for the first time, a show so integral to the UK’s motorcycle industry. Get over to our stand in Hall 3, meet the team and take part in one of the many activities we have on stand. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better, and we can’t wait to be right among the action with our exciting bike insurance comparison brand.”

Motorcycle Live is taking a new direction for 2024, promising a family-friendly festival theme with more live action shows, stunts, and music performances. Last year’s event attracted 90,000 visitors, and 2024 is set to be even bigger.

There’ll be jaw-dropping live stunts each day, from the likes of Guinness World Record holder Jonny Davis, chances to meet an array of biking heroes past and present and riding opportunities aplenty – even for younger, budding bike riders. The new Expert Lab stage will also see presenter Grace Webb host a variety of experts to uncover the latest innovations in the motorcycle world.

But it’s not all change. Bike lovers can still expect to see the usual array of established manufacturers, including BMW, Ducati, Yamaha, and Honda, showcase their new metal for 2025, alongside a display of rare and unusual motorcycles at the show’s Heritage Zone.

For more information on Entire Cover, or to compare quotes from some of the UK’s leading insurance providers, visit www.entirecoverinsurance.co.uk.

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
FIAMM launches a new generation of batteries: enhanced safety, user friendliness and reliability.
Next article
AJN Steelstock To Become Title Sponsor of FS-3 Racing Kawasaki

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Triumph and Call of Duty Update

Industry News 0
In-game footage released TF 250-X features in Season 01...

Bagnaia lands first blow as Martin heads into match point Saturday in P5

Latest News 0
#TheRematch decider has been turned up a notch with...

Canet two tenths clear of the chasers on Day 1

Latest News 0
0.231s is the advantage Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) holds...

Most Popular

Triumph and Call of Duty Update

Industry News 0
In-game footage released TF 250-X features in Season 01...

Bagnaia lands first blow as Martin heads into match point Saturday in P5

Latest News 0
#TheRematch decider has been turned up a notch with...

Canet two tenths clear of the chasers on Day 1

Latest News 0
0.231s is the advantage Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) holds...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Triumph And Call Of Duty Update

Triumph and Call of Duty Update

Frank Duggan - 0