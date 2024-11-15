Friday, November 15, 2024
AJN Steelstock To Become Title Sponsor of FS-3 Racing Kawasaki

British SuperbikeLatest NewsRacing
Already a valued partner of the FS-3 Racing Kawasaki British Superbike Team, AJN Steelstock will be stepping up to become the title sponsor for the team, who will be announcing their 2025 rider lineup on the Kawasaki stand at Motorcycle Live tomorrow.

Having been a prominent name in the British Superbike paddock for a number of years, AJN Steelstock, one of the UK’s leading steel stockholders and suppliers, joined forces with the official Kawasaki Superbike team, FS-3 Racing, ahead of the 2024 season. After a fantastic year together, the team is excited to be welcoming the brand as the title sponsor for 2025.

The 2025 rider lineup will be announced live on the Kawasaki stand at Motorcycle Live tomorrow at 12:30 while the covers will be pulled off the new-look livery at 2.30pm

Nigel Snook, FS-3 Racing Team Owner
“With FS-3 Racing preparing to enter its tenth season in the British Superbike Championship, we are delighted to be able to confirm that AJN Steelstock will be extending its support for the team, stepping up to be our title sponsor as we continue to represent Kawasaki in the series.”

Alan Boyden, Managing Director at AJN Steelstock
“The team achieved some memorable results last year with Jason and Max showcasing the best of British Superbikes and treating fans to some fantastic races and battles at the front of the pack

Everyone involved is keen to build on the successes of last season and we’re delighted to have strengthened our relationship with FS-3 Racing and Kawasaki for the 2025 campaign. We’re sure it’s going to be another exciting one.”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki Motors UK
“Alan and the team at AJN Steelstock are huge fans of motorcycling and British Superbikes in particular. This makes them the perfect partner not just for FS-3 Racing but also for Kawasaki UK. We look forward to working with them next season and hopefully celebrating many successes throughout the year.”

