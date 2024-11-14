New engine protection for 2024> Honda CBR650R & CB650R

NEW ALTERNATOR COVER FOR UPDATED HONDA

Honda’s road-biased sports bike, the novice-friendly CBR650R and the naked middleweight CB650R, received several updates for 2024 — among them one that necessitated a redesign of GBRacing’s secondary alternator cover to achieve the perfect fit with the new CBR650R fairing.

Available now to purchase individually or as a set, the new alternator cover together with the existing clutch and pulse covers offers FIM-approved protection to the same standards as those used in World Championship racing.

Brake and clutch lever guards, as well as GBRacing’s new XL Bullet Frame Sliders, are also available to fit these models — with such popularity as daily commuters, these additional parts are ideal for tough protection in urban environments.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

*Beware of fake parts — if in any doubt of the authenticity of a GBRacing product please contact GBRacing with details of the vendor.*

PRICES

Honda CBR650R and CB650R 2024>

Secondary engine protection

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Alternator cover

£79.45 / $101.96 / €82.76



Clutch cover

£90.89 / $116.64 / €94.68

Pulse cover

£60.77 / $77.99 / €63.30

Full cover set

£219.55 / $281.76 / €228.70

Lever guards and frame protection

Brake/Clutch lever guard

£73.22 / $93.97 / €76.28

XL Bullet Frame Sliders

£94.99 / $121.91 / €98.95

More information