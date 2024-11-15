Friday, November 15, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

Suzuki announces £1,000 off selected models as Motorcycle Live gets underway

Industry NewsManufacturersSuzuki
1 min.read

Suzuki Announces £1,000 Off Selected Models As Motorcycle Live Gets UnderwaySuzuki has announced a new, limited time offer, which will launch with tomorrow’s opening of Motorcycle Live. The new offer will see the OTR price of a number of models reduced by £1,000.

All three of Suzuki’s 125cc scooters are included, and as a result both the Address 125 and the Avenis 125 can be had for just £1,999. They both boast spacious underseat storage, upfront storage compartments, helmet hooks, and are powered by Suzuki’s Eco Performance engine, which can claim MPG figures in excess of 145mpg. 

Alongside the classically styled Address and sportier Avenis, the luxury Burgman Street 125EX is also included, and with an OTR price of £2,199 it’s never been easier to tackle your city, your way. 

In addition to the125cc scooters both the GSX-S and GSX-R125 are now available with £1,000 off, dropping their OTR prices to £3,349 and £3,549 respectively. 

And, from the V-Strom stable, buyers of the venerable V-Strom 650 can enjoy a £1,000 reduction, taking the OTR price of the ever popular adventure machine to £7,399, while the price of the V-Strom 1050DE drops to £12,999. 

Furthermore, the V-Strom 1050DE is currently available on 0% finance, and comes with a free set of aluminium panniers. With just a £2,043 deposit or trade-in it means Suzuki’s flagship adventure bike can be ridden for £119 per month on a three-year PCP deal. 

For more information on Suzuki’s current range of offers – which includes 0% finance on a number of models including the new GSX-S1000GX – click here, or visit the Suzuki show stand at Motorcycle Live, which takes place at Birmingham’s NEC from 16-24 November. 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Ai Ogura Is The 2024 Triumph Triple Trophy Winner
Next article
Arai Helmet to unveil RX-7V EVO 2025 IoM TT Limited Edition at Motorcycle Live

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Triumph and Call of Duty Update

Industry News 0
In-game footage released TF 250-X features in Season 01...

Bagnaia lands first blow as Martin heads into match point Saturday in P5

Latest News 0
#TheRematch decider has been turned up a notch with...

Canet two tenths clear of the chasers on Day 1

Latest News 0
0.231s is the advantage Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) holds...

Most Popular

Triumph and Call of Duty Update

Industry News 0
In-game footage released TF 250-X features in Season 01...

Bagnaia lands first blow as Martin heads into match point Saturday in P5

Latest News 0
#TheRematch decider has been turned up a notch with...

Canet two tenths clear of the chasers on Day 1

Latest News 0
0.231s is the advantage Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) holds...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Triumph And Call Of Duty Update

Triumph and Call of Duty Update

Frank Duggan - 0