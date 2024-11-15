Speed Triple Owners Invited To Celebrate 30 Years

Triumph Motorcycles is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Speed Triple with an all-day event on Saturday 30 November 2024 at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience, Hinckley.

Fans of the iconic Speed Triple will be meeting at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience to celebrate this special anniversary and browse a display of customised and accessorised Speed Triples from the last 30 years.

Owners of distinctive and unique Speed Triples are invited to participate as Official Exhibitors, to display their motorcycle as part of the exhibition and receive an exclusive 30th Anniversary Gift Pack. Owners can register their interest in exhibiting through the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/speed-triple-30th-anniversary-event-tickets-1048627151037

Known as the Original Hooligan, the Speed Triple launched in 1994, creating a new motorcycle category and setting the benchmark for factory streetfighters. Aggressive and purposeful, the original Triumph Speed Triple was designed from the ground up for the road, as a naked performance street bike.

The 2005 Speed Triple 1050 then reset the benchmark all over again in a competitive class of track-oriented sports bikes. In 2021, the Speed Triple 1200 RS returned to its roots as a road-focused naked performance street bike, reborn as the most agile, most powerful and fastest accelerating Speed Triple ever.

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk