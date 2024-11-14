Venhill Rear Brake Cable for Classic Kettles

New Venhill rear brake cables for Suzuki’s classic GT 750, 550 and 380 triples

Venhill has added two new rear brake cables to their catalogue, for Suzuki’s GT 380cc, 550cc, and 750cc models, offering owners a hassle-free way to upgrade braking performance of the iconic strokers.

No strangers to the intricacies of creating cables for classics, Venhill have carefully replicated the unique clevis found at the brake pedal end of GT cables, ensuring a perfect fit and making installation straightforward.

Like all Venhill cables, they’re made to a much higher spec than OE parts. Each one features a tough 19 strand galvanised steel inner wire for improved strength and durability, plus a PTFE (‘teflon’) liner for super low friction and smooth operation.

The two new cables are:

Part no. S01-2-101 fits the GT380 (J-B) 1972-1977 and GT750 (J-B) 1972-1977 and sells for £37.50 including VAT

including VAT Part no. S01-2-102 fits the GT550 (J-B) 1972-1977 and is also £37.50including VAT

Both come with either classic black conduit for an OE look, or in a choice of six colours, for owners who want their bike to stand out. They can also be ordered with extra length, to suit machines fitted with higher or wider bars.

Find them at www.venhill.co.uk