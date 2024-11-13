Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Coming soon from HJC… F71 Monkey DJ

Industry NewsHelmetsHJC Helmets
Less than 1 min.read

Coming Soon From Hjc... F71 Monkey DjHJC F71 Monkey DJ

UNLEASH THE MONKEY
Meet the F71, a modern sport-touring helmet that’s lightweight and packed with rider-friendly features. Its aerodynamic shell ensures great performance at high speeds and is lightweight thanks to its Advanced Fibreglass Composite construction.
F71MDB / XS – XXL
RRP £329.99

ADVANCED FIBREGLASS COMPOSITE SHELL
Lightweight, superior fit and comfort.

ANTI-BACTERIAL INTERIOR
Interior with advanced anti-bacterial fabric provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.

AERODYNAMIC SHELL STRUCTURE
For extreme performance at maximum speeds.

PINLOCK READY
HJ-38 VISOR
Provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated; two-way pivot ratchet smooth ratchet movement & improved sealing.

ADVANCED CHANNELING VENTILATION SYSTEM
Full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity out of the helmet.

Coming Soon From Hjc... F71 Monkey DjFor more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Previous article
New Motorcycle & Sidecar for £7499

