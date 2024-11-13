Coming soon from HJC… F71 Monkey DJ

HJC F71 Monkey DJ

UNLEASH THE MONKEY

Meet the F71, a modern sport-touring helmet that’s lightweight and packed with rider-friendly features. Its aerodynamic shell ensures great performance at high speeds and is lightweight thanks to its Advanced Fibreglass Composite construction.

F71MDB / XS – XXL

RRP £329.99

ADVANCED FIBREGLASS COMPOSITE SHELL

Lightweight, superior fit and comfort.

ANTI-BACTERIAL INTERIOR

Interior with advanced anti-bacterial fabric provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.

AERODYNAMIC SHELL STRUCTURE

For extreme performance at maximum speeds.

PINLOCK READY

HJ-38 VISOR

Provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated; two-way pivot ratchet smooth ratchet movement & improved sealing.

ADVANCED CHANNELING VENTILATION SYSTEM

Full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity out of the helmet.

