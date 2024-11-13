Coming soon from HJC… F71 Monkey DJ

HJC F71 Monkey DJ
UNLEASH THE MONKEY
Meet the F71, a modern sport-touring helmet that’s lightweight and packed with rider-friendly features. Its aerodynamic shell ensures great performance at high speeds and is lightweight thanks to its Advanced Fibreglass Composite construction.
F71MDB / XS – XXL
RRP £329.99
ADVANCED FIBREGLASS COMPOSITE SHELL
Lightweight, superior fit and comfort.
ANTI-BACTERIAL INTERIOR
Interior with advanced anti-bacterial fabric provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.
AERODYNAMIC SHELL STRUCTURE
For extreme performance at maximum speeds.
PINLOCK READY
HJ-38 VISOR
Provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated; two-way pivot ratchet smooth ratchet movement & improved sealing.
ADVANCED CHANNELING VENTILATION SYSTEM
Full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity out of the helmet.
