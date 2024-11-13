Tickets Now on Sale for 2025 Beaulieu Events

Beaulieu has released its action-packed 2025 event calendar. From family-favourites to petrol-head picks, tickets are now on sale for Beaulieu’s popular shows and rallies, while dates have also been announced for external rallies held at the New Forest attraction.

The scenic grounds of the National Motor Museum are the perfect location for making great memories with friends and family, and now is an ideal time to plan and book ahead.

Motoring enthusiasts won’t be disappointed with the exciting Simply events scheduled for the upcoming event season. Simply British kicks things off on Sunday 27th April. Among the fourteen Simply rallies set to take place, some firm favourites include Simply VW on Sunday 25th May, Simply Porsche on Sunday 1st June, Simply Ford on Sunday 22ndJune, Simply Aston Martin on Saturday 19th July, Simply Jaguar on Sunday 17thAugust, Simply French on Sunday 14th September, Simply Audi on Saturday 20thSeptember and Simply Italian on Sunday 28th September. Closing out the spectacular Simply season will be Simply Smart on Sunday 9th November.

Green-fingered favourite BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair is back to Beaulieu from Friday 2nd to Sunday 4th May. Returning for its fifth year, the blooming marvellous show will feature vibrant garden and flower displays, superb shopping opportunities, fascinating talks, hands-on workshops, live music, the Good Food Market and much more.

The great vintage and motoring-themed treasure hunt that is Spring Autojumble will return on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th May. As well as hundreds of stands to browse for bargains, showgoers can enjoy a vibrant car display from Moggyfest and a Vintage Sprite Caravan display. Fans of 4X4s will also be happy to learn of the return of Land Rover Rummage on the Sunday of the show.

Family spectacular, the Custom and American Show , is back on Father’s Day, Sunday 15thJune, with a showstopping array of hot rods and American classics. From live music and entertainment to face painting and fairground rides to hundreds of cool custom cars on display, it’s the perfect summer’s day out. Families can also enter the Father’s Day prize draw for the chance to win some exciting prizes.

Beaulieu will also be hosting a number of rallies including National Mini Day on Sunday 8thJune, MSCC MOGFEST on Saturday 28th June, the National Austin Seven Rally on Sunday 29th June and the Graham Walker Run on Sunday 10th August. While returning for its second year, Beaulieu Bikers’ Day on Saturday 21st June will be dedicated to motorbikes of any make or model.

Families and history buffs alike can step back in time with A Royal Hunt: History Re-enactment Weekend held at Beaulieu on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th July in association with The Marquess of Winchester’s Regiment. The weekend will feature live re-enactments including the firing of muskets and the cannon, officers dining, the feeding of the troops and civilians, plus a live drum jam showcasing music from the Civil War.

Marked on the calendars of supercar enthusiasts as one of the biggest events of the year, Beaulieu Supercar Weekend will return on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August. The high-octane weekend will feature jaw-dropping displays and adrenaline-fuelled demonstration runs. Plus, a selection of elite hypercars will be showcased on Beaulieu’s Palace House lawns.

Further down the road, Beaulieu’s International Autojumble will return on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September. This iconic show features hundreds of vintage and motor-related stands, the Bonhams | Cars and automobilia auctions and the popular Automart where a variety of motors for sale go on display. As the biggest outdoor sale of motoring items in Europe, this is not an event to be missed by motoring enthusiasts.