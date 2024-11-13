New Motorcycle & Sidecar for £7499

Squire sidecars are back with a Benelli powered outfit set to sell at an introductory price of just £7499

Watsonian-Squire have developed a simple sidecar outfit that is ideal for motorcyclists to get their first taste of life on three wheels.

Production costs have been minimised by simplifying the sidecar build process and pairing it with a specific motorcycle, which makes fitting at the factory quicker and easier.

The development team picked the Benelli Imperiale 400 to power the outfit, because its air-cooled single cylinder engine is reliable and produces sufficient torque to propel a lightweight sidecar.

Named the Squire SB1, the sidecar body is moulded in the UK from GRP fibreglass, with a tough gloss black gelcoat finish. Instead of a screen, there is a GRP wind deflector and the passenger sits in a bucket seat, also made from GRP, with an upholstered cushion in black vinyl.

It sits on a newly designed platform chassis, made from powder-coated tubular steel for strength and longevity. Rubber torsion suspension and a 10” steel wheel provide a smooth ride.

The chassis is pre-set for toe-in, lean-out and axle-lead on the Benelli, which means it can be detached and reattached by the owner, following basic instructions supplied with the outfit.

Watsonian Squire Managing Director Ben Matthews explains the thinking behind the new outfit;

“Back in the 1980s Squire produced hundreds of sidecars for the importers of budget Jawa and MZ motorcycles. This created fantastic economies of scale and made sidecars an affordable option for thousands of riders. We still get enquiries from customers looking to buy a complete outfit ‘off-the-shelf’ and so we decided to create a modern equivalent under the Squire brand, to differentiate it from our bespoke Watsonian range”.

The Squire SB1 outfit will be launched at Motorcycle Live at the NEC. Both motorcycle and sidecar are only available black. RRP is £7,999 including VAT and OTR charges, but for a limited time there will be an introductory offer at just £7,499.

Located near the Cotswold village of Blockley, Watsonian-Squire welcomes visitors. See their full range of sidecars at www.watsonian-squire.com.