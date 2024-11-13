Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

New Motorcycle & Sidecar for £7499

Industry NewsAftermarketLatest News
1 min.read

New Motorcycle & Sidecar For £7499Squire sidecars are back with a Benelli powered outfit set to sell at an introductory price of just £7499 

Watsonian-Squire have developed a simple sidecar outfit that is ideal for motorcyclists to get their first taste of life on three wheels.

Production costs have been minimised by simplifying the sidecar build process and pairing it with a specific motorcycle, which makes fitting at the factory quicker and easier.

The development team picked the Benelli Imperiale 400 to power the outfit, because its air-cooled single cylinder engine is reliable and produces sufficient torque to propel a lightweight sidecar.

Named the Squire SB1, the sidecar body is moulded in the UK from GRP fibreglass, with a tough gloss black gelcoat finish. Instead of a screen, there is a GRP wind deflector and the passenger sits in a bucket seat, also made from GRP, with an upholstered cushion in black vinyl.

It sits on a newly designed platform chassis, made from powder-coated tubular steel for strength and longevity. Rubber torsion suspension and a 10” steel wheel provide a smooth ride.

The chassis is pre-set for toe-in, lean-out and axle-lead on the Benelli, which means it can be detached and reattached by the owner, following basic instructions supplied with the outfit.

Watsonian Squire Managing Director Ben Matthews explains the thinking behind the new outfit;

“Back in the 1980s Squire produced hundreds of sidecars for the importers of budget Jawa and MZ motorcycles. This created fantastic economies of scale and made sidecars an affordable option for thousands of riders. We still get enquiries from customers looking to buy a complete outfit ‘off-the-shelf’ and so we decided to create a modern equivalent under the Squire brand, to differentiate it from our bespoke Watsonian range”.

The Squire SB1 outfit will be launched at Motorcycle Live at the NEC. Both motorcycle and sidecar are only available black. RRP is £7,999 including VAT and OTR charges, but for a limited time there will be an introductory offer at just £7,499.

Located near the Cotswold village of Blockley, Watsonian-Squire welcomes visitors. See their full range of sidecars at www.watsonian-squire.com.New Motorcycle & Sidecar For £7499

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Honda Racing UK reveals its 2025 rider lineup
Next article
Coming soon from HJC… F71 Monkey DJ

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Coming soon from HJC… F71 Monkey DJ

Helmets 0
HJC F71 Monkey DJ UNLEASH THE MONKEY Meet the F71,...

Honda Racing UK reveals its 2025 rider lineup

British Superbike 0
In a lineup of familiar faces, Honda Racing UK...

£98,900 Live Auction World Record Honda NSR500VF at Iconic Auctioneers

Auctions 0
£98,900 live auction world record Honda NSR500VF at Iconic...

Most Popular

Coming soon from HJC… F71 Monkey DJ

Helmets 0
HJC F71 Monkey DJ UNLEASH THE MONKEY Meet the F71,...

Honda Racing UK reveals its 2025 rider lineup

British Superbike 0
In a lineup of familiar faces, Honda Racing UK...

£98,900 Live Auction World Record Honda NSR500VF at Iconic Auctioneers

Auctions 0
£98,900 live auction world record Honda NSR500VF at Iconic...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Coming Soon From Hjc... F71 Monkey Dj

Coming soon from HJC… F71 Monkey DJ

Frank Duggan - 0