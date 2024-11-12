NEW from Oxford: Chain Tool Pro – in stock now!

The new Chain Tool Pro is a ‘riveting’ addition to your workshop and can be stored away neatly in its own hardshell carry case.
This chain breaker & riveting tool is designed to break chains, press-fit connecting link plates and rivet pin heads.
Chain Pro Tool
OX177 / RRP: £74.99
Key Features:
- Precision made
- Carry case included
- Suitable for 420–630 X-Ring & O-Ring chains
- Hardened steel construction
For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News
or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com