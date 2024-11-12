Tuesday, November 12, 2024
NEW from Oxford: Chain Tool Pro – in stock now!

Industry News
Less than 1 min.read

New From Oxford: Chain Tool Pro - In Stock Now!The new Chain Tool Pro is a ‘riveting’ addition to your workshop and can be stored away neatly in its own hardshell carry case.

This chain breaker & riveting tool is designed to break chains, press-fit connecting link plates and rivet pin heads.

Chain Pro Tool
OX177 / RRP: £74.99

Key Features:

  • Precision made
  • Carry case included
  • Suitable for 420–630 X-Ring & O-Ring chains
  • Hardened steel construction

New From Oxford: Chain Tool Pro - In Stock Now!For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

