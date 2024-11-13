£98,900 live auction world record Honda NSR500VF at Iconic Auctioneers sale this weekend with 83% sold and a £1m total hammer.

Iconic Auctioneers are delighted to report a very strong Motorcycle sale at the NEC Classic Motor Show this weekend. With almost 3000 registered bidders for the two-day of auction of cars and motorcycles, a truly global audience participated in the sale, with online bidders joining from the USA, Australia, Hong Kong and continental Europe. The Motorcycle Sale bucked current market trends and achieved a sale total of £1million with a sell through rate of 83%.

Mark Bryan, Motorcycle Manager said “This Sale goes to show that motorcycle sales are very much alive, despite recent market trends our Motorcycle department continues to go from strength to strength, we have sold nearly £4 million of motorcycles this year in our 4 bike auctions and are now looking ahead to 2025 with our first sale of the season at the MCN London Motorcycle Show on 16th February at London Excel. We are seeing a rising demand for more modern classics with many Japanese models, such as this Honda NSR, reaching higher than expected prices. Saying that though, we are still selling the more traditional British classics as the market has become a good buyers’ market as the prices have softened to affordable levels. See you in London.”

1997 HONDA NSR500VF 499CC

This is a well-known bike that has featured in various newspapers in period as ‘Club racer buys GP machine’ and this sale provided a superb opportunity to own one of the last classic two-stroke GP racers from the 1990s. This example was purchased from Padgett’s in Batley new in 1997 and raced in selected club events throughout 1997 to 1999. Both rider and motorcycle retired at the end of the 1999 season and the bike has been displayed behind the bar at his home ever since.

Something completely different and at the other end of the bike spectrum was LOT 522 the rare WWII Paratroppers mini bike. This tough little two-stroke Welbike made by Excelsior motorcycles, for the SOE (Special Operations Executive), as a one-time use, disposable machine, helped to carry British Paratroopers into battle at Arnhem among other WWII engagements. The Welbike reached its top estimate and as the only one known to have been sold at auction, it set its own new live auction world record!

Mark Bryan, Head of Motorcycles at Iconic Auctioneers, says “This bike was particularly rare as it is completely unrestored and just as it was 70 years ago, when prepared for action in the European theatre of war. These bikes proved to be of limited use, if they landed safely by a road or track alongside the troops who jumped with them, then they could be quite useful, but more often than not they were dropped off road in farmland where they were not very effective.”

2008 Ducati Desmosedici RR 989cc – Unregistered and unused. Sold for: £66,700

Described by Ducati as ‘The Worlds first MotoGP Replica’ when launched in 2008, these bikes were based on the Ducati Team GP6 and capable of 185mph. Their production was limited to only 1,500 examples worldwide and this unused and unregistered example was #1,474 of the 1,500 built. They are highly collectable and this was one of only a handful of new/old stock examples available worldwide, so it’s no surprise it sold so strongly. The question is will the new owner use it or just admire it?

1950 Triumph 6T Thunderbird 649cc pre-Bonneville 650 twin sports bike.

Sold for £8,050

Made famous with Marlon Brando riding one in The Wild Ones the Thunderbird was launched in 1949 and followed on from the popular 500 Speed Twin. Fitted with a bigger 650cc engine and very much aimed at the US-market. This older restored pre-unit example was presented in good overall condition, guided at £4,000 – £6,000 it sold well above its top estimate and just goes to show that the demand is still there for traditional British motorcycles. 1982 Laverda Jota 180 981cc. Sold for £12,075

This desirable matching numbers 180 Series II Jota was presented in fabulous original condition having been with the same owner for the last 24 years and in good running order. UK-registered from new and showing just 22,000 recorded miles it sold for its mid estimate.

All the results from the 153 motorcycles that were offered at the NEC Classic Motor Show sale can be seen on their website and Iconic Auctioneers are now inviting entries for their next auction at the MCN London Motorcycle Show, in February 2025. Entries close at the end of January so now is the time to contact the auction house if you are interested in selling. You can request a free valuation and read their sellers guide on their website iconciauctioneers.com or call +44 (0) 1926 691 141 to speak to one of their specialists.

Mark Bryan

Motorcycle Manager

mark@iconicauctioneers.com