Indian Motorcycle launches 2025 lineup, introduces four new models including a special edition for international markets.

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced its 2025 model year lineup, introducing four new models including a special international model. Taking center stage is the all-new Indian Scout Sixty lineup, the ultra-exclusive Roadmaster Elite, and the Indian Springfield Special Edition for select international markets – collectively delivering custom-inspired styling, rider accessibility and premium, American craftsmanship.

“Our 2025 model year lineup offers new models and updates across the board to serve our ever-growing community of global riders,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “The new Scout Sixty lineup builds upon our iconic Scout platform and offers a more accessible lineup for riders of all skill levels. Rounding out our 2025 launch are the return of our ultra-premium Roadmaster Elite and the Indian Springfield Special Edition both designed with obsessive attention-to-detail, loads of rider-centric technology, luxury comfort, and premium, American craftsmanship.”

RETURN OF THE SCOUT SIXTY More info here

The Indian Scout is a cornerstone of the Indian Motorcycle family and its most successful platform. With the introduction of the all-new 2025 Indian Scout and the SpeedPlus engine earlier this year, the foundations were laid to reintroduce the Scout Sixty to international lineups where it had been absent due to tighter emissions regulations.

Drawn to its iconic design, over 90% of Scout buyers are new to the brand, and with its lightweight, nimble handling and low seat height, nearly a quarter of all Indian Scout buyers are new to riding. The new Scout Sixty expands that reach by offering its timeless American style and legendary combination of balance and control at a more attainable price point.

2025 SCOUT SIXTY LINEUP

Expanding the legendary Indian Scout lineup, Indian Motorcycle introduces an all-new Scout Sixty platform. Featuring two models for Europe (Scout Sixty Bobber and Scout Sixty Classic) at varying trim levels, the 2025 Scout Sixty family features universal accessibility, iconic American design, and a legendary balance of power and control.

Universal Accessibility

The all-new Indian Scout Sixty represents Indian Motorcycle’s most approachable model – priced to provide more riders the opportunity to create stories worth sharing.

A class-leading low seat height delivers a confidence-inspiring ride for motorcyclists of all sizes and experience levels, while a low center of gravity gives the bike a lightweight feel off the kickstand and exceptional low-speed maneuverability. Standard across the entire lineup are mid controls – keeping riders’ feet planted firmly below for easier riding and better control.

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) is standard across the entire lineup, while Traction Control and Ride Modes are available on Limited trims and optional on Standard trim levels. Like other Indian Motorcycle models, Scout Sixty’s ride modes (Sport, Standard, Rain) provide three distinct throttle responses to suit diverse riding styles and different road conditions.

Offering its timeless American style and legendary combination of balance and control to even more riders, the Scout Sixty lineup is also available in A2 specification for younger riders.

Iconic American Design

Timeless style and perfect proportions are part of the Indian Scout’s DNA. The new Scout Sixty’s tubular steel frame delivers a timeless style, while the design’s clean and simple approach allows it to be ready for seamless customization. Like each Indian Motorcycle, fine American craftsmanship, and class-leading fit and finish separates the Scout Sixty from the competition.

The 2025 Indian Scout Sixty European lineup features two models, matching personal styles and meeting diverse riding needs.

Scout Sixty Lineup

Scout Sixty Bobber

Stripped down with an aggressive stance and class-leading low seat height, the Scout Sixty Bobber is the perfect expression of iconic bobber style. Blacked out with a black headlight bucket, the Scout Sixty Bobber reinforces a minimalist bobber aesthetic – featuring a solo bobber-style seat, slammed 51 mm suspension, and 16-inch, five-spoke wheels.

Scout Sixty Classic

Featuring heritage-inspired design, the Scout Sixty Classic offers premium chrome, classic Indian Motorcycle flared fenders, and flawless paint. Relaxed ergonomics, a low seat height, and 16-inch cast wheels deliver an easy, confident ride at every speed.

Legendary Balance of Power & Control

Powering the Indian Scout Sixty lineup is a completely redesigned SpeedPlus 999cc engine – delivering 87 Nm of torque and 85 horsepower. The smaller, liquid-cooled engine and five-speed transmission offer a more approachable powertrain for riders of all levels.

Each Scout Sixty model is available in two trim offerings.

Standard

The Scout Sixty Standard trim provides riders with all the essentials for hitting the road. A next generation electrical architecture includes ABS, LED lighting, new fuel level gauge, new hand controls and a larger battery. Standard trim includes an analog gauge and keyed ignition.

Limited

Raising the bar with rider-centric features, Limited trim models offer everything on Standard trim but adds even more. Cruise control offers a comfortable highway ride, Traction Control delivers confident and predictable handling, Ride Modes provide a tailored ride experience, and a USB charging port keeps devices fully charged while on the road. Limited models also feature exclusive 999cc engine and frame badging.

Scout Sixty Accessories

Compatible with Indian Scout 1250cc accessories, Scout Sixty riders have access to over 100 factory accessories. Riders looking to personalize and adjust riding ergonomics have access to a variety of handlebar options, different seats, including an extended reach seat, and forward controls. In total, Scout Sixty offers 32 different ergonomic configurations – allowing riders to ride longer and farther. Popular accessories available for the Scout Sixty include the following:

– 101 mm Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND: Modern technology disguised in the classic aesthetic of an analog gauge. The 101 mm Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND offers GPS navigation*, controllable ride modes, Bluetooth® connectivity and more.

– Quick Release Touring Windshield: The Indian Motorcycle Quick Release Touring Windshield not only adds custom style but disperses wind and protects riders from the elements.

– Syndicate Seat: The 2-Up Syndicate Seat features interior foam padding for comfort and support for both rider and passenger. The black, leather-like vinyl provides long-term, all-weather durability and protection against rain, humidity and harsh sunlight. The 2-Up Syndicate Seat’s design complements the Scout and Scout Sixty’s flowing lines.

– Touring Saddlebags: Helping keep riders’ gear and belongings safe and protected, the Touring Saddlebags feature sturdy Fidlock magnetic technology, an easy-on and easy-off magnetic closure device that delivers a quick, secure closure. The Touring Saddlebags also have a durable molded interior bucket that maintains its shape even when empty.

– Bobber Saddlebag: With a Left and Right rear fender option available, the Bobber Saddlebag allows riders to pack the essentials while its fully weatherproof design provides added protection. The Bobber Saddlebag has a raw, no-frills style that complements the aggressive look of the Scout Bobber and Scout Sixty Bobber.

ROADMASTER ELITE

With bold, eye-catching paint, premium badging and top-of-the-line componentry, the new 2025 Indian Roadmaster Elite is the ultimate celebration of Indian Motorcycle’s timeless heritage and commitment to world-class craftsmanship. With only 300 available worldwide and just 60 outside of North America, the Roadmaster Elite proves it’s truly exclusive and truly elite.

Exclusive Styling

Between 1914-1918, Indian Motorcycle Company founder George Hendee had expanded Indian Motorcycle’s production facilities in Springfield, creating the most modern motorcycle manufacturing facility in the world. Skilled craftsmen hand assembled each bike with painstaking attention to detail. In addition to the famous Indian Motorcycle Red paint which debuted in 1904, Indian Motorcycle Springfield Blue was the other iconic brand color of this era.

Honoring that past, the new Roadmaster Elite wears a tri-tone signature paint scheme, with premium candy finishes throughout. Indian Motorcycle Springfield Blue Candy with Black Candy Fade over Silver are complemented by Champion Gold outlined Headdress tank logos. The striking paint package is completed with signature Elite graphics and hand-painted gold pinstripes. Premium chrome-plated finishes glisten front to back and elevate classic craftsmanship to the highest level. To top off the custom touches, each Roadmaster Elite features serialized and individually numbered Elite badging, further signifying the bike’s exclusivity.

Rider-Centric Technology

Matching the Roadmaster Elite’s premium styling is high-end, rider-centric technology. Standard on Roadmaster Elite is Indian Motorcycle’s PowerBand Audio with Bass Boost. Twelve speakers located in the front fairing, saddlebags, and tour trunk deliver even more bass than the Roadmaster’s stock sound system. To operate the PowerBand Audio system, riders will enjoy a 146 mm Touchscreen Display by RIDE COMMAND. Through this infotainment system, riders have Bluetooth connectivity, access to GPS navigation*, and factory-installed RIDE COMMAND+ modem for one-year of free connected services including bike locator, bike health, Apple CarPlay®, and more.

Powering the Roadmaster Elite is Indian Motorcycle’s air-cooled, V-twin Thunderstroke 116 engine – delivering 171 Nm of torque with plenty of passing power in every gear. Three ride modes (Tour, Standard and Sport) allow riders to personalize their ride by adjusting the throttle response to suit their preference.

Improving nighttime visibility and adding even more eye-catching style at night are the Indian Motorcycle Adaptive LED Headlight. The Adaptive LED Headlight provides even more illumination than stock headlights, as patented, cutting-edge technology optimizes the rider’s visibility by monitoring the bike’s lean angle to optimize illumination of the road ahead.

Luxury Comfort

Whether a day ride or a weekend getaway crushing long highway miles, Indian Motorcycle designed the 2025 Roadmaster Elite with unrivaled luxury and comfort. The bike’s new 2-up Heated and Cooled seat delivers unparalleled comfort for both rider and passenger, as a graphene material optimizes heating or cooling distribution while maintaining superior comfort. Spacious floorboards and passenger armrests are also standard on the 2025 Roadmaster Elite.

Adding custom-inspired styling and delivering luxury comfort is an adjustable Flare Windshield. A handlebar-mounted switch will raise or lower the windshield by four inches – allowing riders to select their preferred windshield height for more or less wind on the face and helmet.

Finally, the 2025 Roadmaster Elite features remote-locking saddlebags and a tour trunk. Riders can simply press a button on the console or key fob, and cargo is stowed away safely.

INDIAN SPRINGFIELD SPECIAL EDITION – Select International markets only

With timeless beauty, flawless paint, premium chrome plating and legendary Thunderstroke power, the Indian Springfield Special Edition is designed for riders who are proud to showcase Indian Motorcycle’s iconic history. The Indian Springfield Special Edition is a fitting tribute to Indian Motorcycle’s legendary heritage of impeccable style and design.

Last chance to own an icon

Since 1901, Indian Motorcycle has been the trailblazing force in American motorcycling. That iconic heritage comes together with legendary performance and modern rider amenities in the ultimate cruiser that showcases timeless American style. With a commanding presence, exacting fit-and-finish, and flawless paint and chrome finishes, the Indian Springfield Special Edition redefines what to expect in a premium American classic. Crafted to be the ultimate in heritage style, exclusivity and comfort, just 50 units will be available across select international markets and is the last change to purchase the iconic Indian Springfield in select European markets

The Ultimate in American Style

Honoring the past, the Indian Springfield Special Edition wears a two-tone paint scheme featuring Ivory Cream and the brand’s signature 1904 Indian Motorcycle Red with Anniversary Gold Metallic headdress logos adorning the tank and Anniversary Gold Metallic pinstriping throughout. The tan genuine leather seat is designed with comfort in mind and is the perfect addition to highlight Indian Motorcycle’s American style. Iconic valanced fenders with an illuminated headdress logo out front makes a statement going back to the 1940s when Indian Motorcycle’s design leadership transformed American motorcycling. Jewel-like chrome plated finishes sparkle in all the right places. To top off the custom touches, each end of series Indian Springfield Special Edition features a serialized engine badge that is individually numbered to further distinguish its premium exclusivity.

Legendary Thunderstroke Power

At the heart of the ultimate American cruiser is the legendary Thunderstroke 116 air-cooled V-twin. Boasting 171 Nm of torque straight from the factory, the Thunderstroke 116 provides exceptional power at low RPMs and a smooth ride at any speed with the responsiveness and passing power cruiser riders crave. Three distinct ride modes — Tour, Standard, or Sport — and rear cylinder deactivation further enhance the riding experience by delivering modern performance and function without compromising timeless style.

Unmatched Comfort

The ultimate in style and exclusivity, the Indian Springfield Special Edition comes fully equipped from the factory with storage, amenities, and passenger comfort. A quick release windshield better manages airflow to reduce rider fatigue but detaches in seconds to further highlight the bike’s clean and iconic look. Color-matched remote locking hard saddlebags complete the overall heritage design and provide secure storage around town or for quick getaways. Passenger comfort is a priority with a comfortable seat and a quick release passenger sissy bar that all come standard. To further enhance the luxuriously comfortable ride, both rider and passenger floorboards are adjustable, and chrome highway bars provide even more comfort options on longer trips. Completing the package, a long list of rider-centric technology like keyless ignition, cruise control and USB charging mean no compromises to modern function in this exclusive and timeless design.

**The Indian Springfield will continue to be available in North America and APAC region.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle visit IndianMotorcycle.eu or by following along on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

For more Indian Motorcycle UK news check out our dedicated page Indian Motorcycle UK News

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/