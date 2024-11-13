2025 Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

RETURN OF THE SCOUT SIXTY

The Indian Scout is a cornerstone of the Indian Motorcycle family and its most successful platform. With the introduction of the all-new 2025 Indian Scout and the SpeedPlus engine earlier this year, the foundations were laid to reintroduce the Scout Sixty to international lineups where it had been absent due to tighter emissions regulations.

Drawn to its iconic design, over 90% of Scout buyers are new to the brand, and with its lightweight, nimble handling and low seat height, nearly a quarter of all Indian Scout buyers are new to riding. The new Scout Sixty expands that reach by offering its timeless American style and legendary combination of balance and control at a more attainable price point.

ICONIC AMERICAN DESIGN AT AN ACCESSIBLE STARTING PRICE POINT

Expanding the legendary Indian Scout lineup, Indian Motorcycle introduces an all-new Scout Sixty platform. Featuring two models for Europe (Scout Sixty Bobber and Scout Sixty Classic) at varying trim levels, the 2025 Scout Sixty family features universal accessibility, iconic American design, and a legendary balance of power and control.

SCOUT SIXTY BOBBER

Stripped down with an aggressive stance and class-leading low seat height, the Scout Sixty Bobber is the perfect expression of iconic bobber style. Blacked out with a black headlight bucket, the Scout Sixty Bobber reinforces a minimalist bobber aesthetic – featuring a solo bobber-style seat, slammed 51 mm suspension, and 16-inch, five-spoke wheels.

UNIVERSAL ACCESSIBILITY

The all-new Indian Scout Sixty represents Indian Motorcycle’s most approachable model – priced to provide more riders the opportunity to create stories worth sharing.

A class-leading low seat height delivers a confidence-inspiring ride for motorcyclists of all sizes and experience levels, while a low center of gravity gives the bike a lightweight feel off the kickstand and exceptional low-speed maneuverability. Standard across the entire lineup are mid controls – keeping riders’ feet planted firmly below for easier riding and better control.

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) is standard across the entire lineup, while Traction Control and Ride Modes are available on Limited trims and optional on Standard trim levels. Like other Indian Motorcycle models, Scout Sixty’s ride modes (Sport, Standard, Rain) provide three distinct throttle responses to suit diverse riding styles and different road conditions.

Offering its timeless American style and legendary combination of balance and control to even more riders, the Scout Sixty lineup is also available in A2 specification for younger riders.

ICONIC AMERICAN DESIGN

Timeless style and perfect proportions are part of the Indian Scout’s DNA. The new Scout Sixty’s tubular steel frame delivers a timeless style, while the design’s clean and simple approach allows it to be ready for seamless customization. Like each Indian Motorcycle, fine American craftsmanship, and class-leading fit and finish separates the Scout Sixty from the competition.

LEGENDARY BALANCE OF POWER & CONTROL

Powering the Indian Scout Sixty lineup is a completely redesigned SpeedPlus 999cc engine – delivering 87 Nm of torque and 85 horsepower. The smaller, liquid-cooled engine and five-speed transmission offer a more approachable powertrain for riders of all levels.

Each Scout Sixty model is available in two trim offerings.

STANDARD

The Scout Sixty Standard trim provides riders with all the essentials for hitting the road. A next generation electrical architecture includes ABS, LED lighting, new fuel level gauge, new hand controls and a larger battery. Standard trim includes an analog gauge and keyed ignition.

LIMITED

Raising the bar with rider-centric features, Limited trim models offer everything on Standard trim but adds even more. Cruise control offers a comfortable highway ride, Traction Control delivers confident and predictable handling, Ride Modes provide a tailored ride experience, and a USB charging port keeps devices fully charged while on the road. Limited models also feature exclusive 999cc engine and frame badging.

SCOUT SIXTY ACCESSORIES

Compatible with Indian Scout 1250cc accessories, Scout Sixty riders have access to over 100 factory accessories. Riders looking to personalize and adjust riding ergonomics have access to a variety of handlebar options, different seats, including an extended reach seat, and forward controls. In total, Scout Sixty offers 32 different ergonomic configurations – allowing riders to ride longer and farther. Popular accessories available for the Scout Sixty include the following:

– 101 mm Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND: Modern technology disguised in the classic aesthetic of an analog gauge. The 101 mm Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND offers GPS navigation*, ride stats, controllable ride modes, Bluetooth® connectivity and more.

– Quick Release Touring Windshield: The Indian Motorcycle Quick Release Touring Windshield not only adds custom style but disperses wind and protects riders from the elements.

– Syndicate Seat: The 2-Up Syndicate Seat features interior foam padding for comfort and support for both rider and passenger. The black, leather-like vinyl provides long-term, all-weather – durability and protection against rain, humidity and harsh sunlight. The 2-Up Syndicate Seat’s design complements the Scout and Scout Sixty’s flowing lines.

– Touring Saddlebags: Helping keep riders’ gear and belongings safe and protected, the Touring Saddlebags feature sturdy Fidlock magnetic technology, an easy-on and easy-off magnetic closure device that delivers a quick, secure closure. The Touring Saddlebags also have a durable molded interior bucket that maintains its shape even when empty.

– Bobber Saddlebag: With a Left and Right rear fender option available, the Bobber Saddlebag allows riders to pack the essentials while its fully weatherproof design provides added protection. The Bobber Saddlebag has a raw, no-frills style that complements the aggressive look of the Scout Bobber and Scout Sixty Bobber.

