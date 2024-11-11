Moto2: all eyes on the race for third

With Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) wrapping up the Championship title in Thailand and Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) securing the runners-up spot in Malaysia, the attention turns to who will finish P3 in 2024 as Moto2™ go racing for the final time this season.

Leading the P3 chase heading into the curtain closer is Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI). The Spaniard claimed P2 behind Ogura at the Catalan GP, so can the #3 collect the points needed to fend off the chasers?

With Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) returning from injury, four riders have the chance of leapfrogging Garcia this weekend. Manuel Gonzalez (Gresini Moto2™) is level with Aldeguer on points and the gap between the Spanish trio is six points, with Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp) a further four points back in P6.

And with his Malaysian GP victory, Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) still has an outside shot at collecting the bronze medal. The Italian is 16 points behind Garcia in seventh, as we look forward to seeing who ends up finishing the year inside the top three after Sunday afternoon’s race.

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com