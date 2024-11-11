Norton Motorcycles Announces Strategic Leadership Transition to Drive Future Success

Norton Motorcycles, a producer of premium hand-crafted motorcycles and part of TVS Motor, has announced that Dr. Robert Hentschel will step back from his role as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, and will transition to a non-executive director role within the company.

Since 2021, Robert has been instrumental in strengthening Norton’s foundations, guiding the company through crucial stages of its growth plan and establishing a strong operational base. He has fostered a strong, synergistic relationship with parent TVS Motor, which has been pivotal in advancing Norton’s progress and setting the stage for future success. To support Norton’s continued growth, the company has introduced an updated leadership structure. Nevijo Mance will join as Executive Director, overseeing all upstream business operations. In this role, he will lead product design, development and engineering, manufacturing, procurement, quality control, and supply chain management. Nevijo’s focus on these areas will ensure that Norton maintains its high standards of craftsmanship, quality, and innovation, setting a strong foundation for delivering world-class motorcycles to its customers.

Richard Arnold, appointed as Executive Director in June 2024, will manage downstream business operations, including marketing, brand management, sales, distribution, customer relationship management, after-sales service, product management, and public relations. His role will centre on enhancing customer experience, expanding Norton’s market reach, and strengthening the brand’s presence across global markets. This will ensure that Norton’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is reflected in all customer interactions with the Norton brand.

With this refined leadership structure, Norton Motorcycles is well-positioned to continue its journey toward becoming a leading global brand in premium motorcycles, staying true to its legacy of quality and craftsmanship for motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide.

