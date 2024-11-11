Monday, November 11, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

Mini Adventures with SW-Motech

Industry NewsAftermarketSW-Motech
1 min.read

Mini Adventures With Sw-motechSW-Motech luggage and protection for the Honda ST125 Dax.

Mixing 1970s mini-bike charm, with thoroughly modern performance and reliability, Honda’s Dax 125 opens up the possibility of fun-size adventure rides.

Now Dax owners can unlock its touring potential, with SW-Motech’s range of luggage and protection designed specifically for the neo-retro bike.

Carrying capability is boosted with the SysBag Waterproof Luggage System (RRP £257.99 inc VAT). Included in the kit is a medium SysBag Waterproof Bag (17-23L), which attaches to the left side of the bike using a discreet SLC luggage mount for fuss-free fitting and removal. Made from 210 Ripstop TPU with EVA reinforcement, and with roll-top closure, zippered sections, and a Molle system for adding accessories, the bag is as robust as it is versatile. Mini Adventures With Sw-motechUp front, a specially made Pro Tank Ring Adapter (£54.99) provides a mounting point for the compact 3 litre PRO Micro Tank Bag (£112.99), which expands up to 5 litres. This proven system features a magnetic guide – developed by Fidlock – which steers the bag into position on the tank ring. The locking mechanism then clicks firmly into place, for a guaranteed fit every time – it can even be done one-handed. Removing the bag, for refuelling and at stops, is just as simple.

Shielding the engine from dirt and debris thrown up from the road and track is a stylish and practical, high-quality aluminium alloy Engine Guard (£93.99).  Bike-specific for a perfect fit, installation is straightforward using original attachment points – modifications to the motorcycle are not required

See SW-Motech’s complete range of accessories for the Dax at www.sw-motech.co.ukMini Adventures With Sw-motech

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Alex George and Chas Mortimer Star at The Bristol Classic Bike Show
Next article
Norton Motorcycles Announces Strategic Leadership Transition to Drive Future Success

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Norton Motorcycles Announces Strategic Leadership Transition to Drive Future Success

Industry News 0
Norton Motorcycles, a producer of premium hand-crafted motorcycles and...

Alex George and Chas Mortimer Star at The Bristol Classic Bike Show

Classic MotorCycle Show 0
Bikes, banter, and big names: Alex George and Chas...

Ruroc Announce Black Friday Deals With Up To 70% Off

Helmets 0
Ruroc has announced the details of its biggest ever...

Most Popular

Norton Motorcycles Announces Strategic Leadership Transition to Drive Future Success

Industry News 0
Norton Motorcycles, a producer of premium hand-crafted motorcycles and...

Alex George and Chas Mortimer Star at The Bristol Classic Bike Show

Classic MotorCycle Show 0
Bikes, banter, and big names: Alex George and Chas...

Ruroc Announce Black Friday Deals With Up To 70% Off

Helmets 0
Ruroc has announced the details of its biggest ever...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Norton Motorcycles Announces Strategic Leadership Transition To Drive Future Success

Norton Motorcycles Announces Strategic Leadership Transition to Drive Future Success

Frank Duggan - 0