Mini Adventures with SW-Motech

SW-Motech luggage and protection for the Honda ST125 Dax.

Mixing 1970s mini-bike charm, with thoroughly modern performance and reliability, Honda’s Dax 125 opens up the possibility of fun-size adventure rides.

Now Dax owners can unlock its touring potential, with SW-Motech’s range of luggage and protection designed specifically for the neo-retro bike.

Carrying capability is boosted with the SysBag Waterproof Luggage System (RRP £257.99 inc VAT). Included in the kit is a medium SysBag Waterproof Bag (17-23L), which attaches to the left side of the bike using a discreet SLC luggage mount for fuss-free fitting and removal. Made from 210 Ripstop TPU with EVA reinforcement, and with roll-top closure, zippered sections, and a Molle system for adding accessories, the bag is as robust as it is versatile. Up front, a specially made Pro Tank Ring Adapter (£54.99) provides a mounting point for the compact 3 litre PRO Micro Tank Bag (£112.99), which expands up to 5 litres. This proven system features a magnetic guide – developed by Fidlock – which steers the bag into position on the tank ring. The locking mechanism then clicks firmly into place, for a guaranteed fit every time – it can even be done one-handed. Removing the bag, for refuelling and at stops, is just as simple.

Shielding the engine from dirt and debris thrown up from the road and track is a stylish and practical, high-quality aluminium alloy Engine Guard (£93.99). Bike-specific for a perfect fit, installation is straightforward using original attachment points – modifications to the motorcycle are not required

