Bikes, banter, and big names: Alex George and Chas Mortimer star at The Bristol Classic Bike Show!

GET ready for a celebration of classic motorcycling at The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show. Taking place on February 22–23, 2025 at the Bath & West Showground, this year’s show is set to be a true tribute to motorcycling heritage, showcasing hundreds of beautiful machines, special guests, club stands, and stalls featuring everything from memorabilia to rare bike parts.

This year, Classic Bike Shows are thrilled to announce special guests Alex George and Chas Mortimer, two icons of the racing world. Alex George, celebrated for his awe-inspiring performances on the Isle of Man TT circuit, will be joining the lineup to share stories from his racing years, where he etched his name into motorcycle racing history. Chas Mortimer, the only rider to have achieved Grand Prix victories in 125cc, 250cc, 350cc, and 500cc classes, will also be there to meet fans and relive the thrilling moments of his multi-class achievements.

The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show isn’t just about the bikes – it’s an event the whole family can enjoy. With incredible club displays, a wide range of trade stands, and an autojumble that promises fantastic finds for collectors and restorers alike, there’s something for every enthusiast. So, come along and explore an array of classics and take part in a weekend of motoring nostalgia and excitement!

Tickets are available now by going to www.classicbikeshows.com.

Online tickets: £16, on-the-door tickets: £20, under 16s go free with an accompanying adult.

Secure your spot at one of the UK’s favourite classic motorcycling events by visiting classicbikeshows.com. We can’t wait to welcome you for an unforgettable weekend at The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show!