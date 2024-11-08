ROLLPACK: THE VERSATILE OPTION

It could be argued that our ROLLPACK is the most versatile of Kriega’s range of products.

On the surface it’s a very simple idea, but because it was designed by Kriega, and manufactured to the same high standards the company has built its reputation on, there’s a lot more going on beneath the surface.

Our design team give some background on the ROLLPACK 20 and 40.

What was the design brief for the ROLLPACK?

Firstly, a rollpack is a really useful piece of luggage. Basic ‘plastic-welded’ rollpacks have been available for years, but there are too many compromises with them. They’re a single skin design, so any damage and they’re no longer waterproof, plus they can be difficult to strap to a bike securely and evenly. If they do have integrated straps, they are often not the quality we’d choose.

We wanted to use everything we’ve learned in the past 25 years of motorcycle luggage design to produce the very best rollpack we could.

What’s the main difference to what else is on the market?

The key difference is the Kriega ROLLPACK design is a double-skinned Drypack design. The ROLLPACK has a very durable, UV-resistant Cordura outer and our white, 100% waterproof liner. If the Cordura outer is ever damaged, and it takes a lot to cut through that heavy-duty material, but if it is damaged, then there’s still the second waterproof skin inside to keep everything clean and dry.

The waterproof liner is removable, so it can be washed and easily refitted, or replaced relatively inexpensively, meaning the ROLLPACK will last for years and years of hard use. It might seem impractical to have a white liner, but we chose that colour so it’s much easier to find things in the bag, than if the liner was a dark colour.

What are the challenges of designing a motorcycle-specific rollpack?

It’s not a challenge specifically, but integrating the straps, and making sure they’re tidy and don’t flap about is crucial to the design. Our integrated solution is a V-strap design that makes the pack super-stable. The straps are heavy-duty webbing with aircraft-spec alloy hardware. The straps can be cinched down really securely thanks to the cam buckles, then tied-up with the Velcro tidies.

Subframe loops are included in the box, and the Rollpack’s straps hook back on themselves, so you can mount the bag to just about any bike.



When the design team were visualising the ROLLPACK how did they imagine it being used?

There were a couple of scenarios. One was riders flying abroad to ride. Thanks to its versatility, it’ll strap to a step-thru you rent in Vietnam, a dirtbike in Costa Rica, or a Harley you use to cross the USA.

Also, they roll up very small when they’re not being used, so they can be left in a backpack or pannier for whenever you need them.

How does the ROLLPACK integrate with other Kriega luggage systems?

The ROLLPACK strap arrangement has been designed to work with our OS-BASE rackless luggage as a ‘middle’ bag. Once it’s strapped to the OS-BASE it’s really stable, with no jiggle.

What was the thinking behind the material choice?

420D Cordura (heavier 500D is used for Coyote and MultiCam Black colour options) is the ideal weight for the balance of longevity and making the ROLLPACK compact when not in use. There are double-entry rollpacks designed for cyclists, but that market is obsessed with weight, so those designs can’t be expected to survive the abuse motorcycle luggage is subjected to.

Why make 20- and a 40-litre options, when one of the benefits of the double-entry design is you can roll them down from each end to suit what you’re carrying?

Yes, that is a benefit of the double-entry design, meaning the straps are always in the centre of the pack, even if the pack is not full to capacity, but the ROLLPACK 40 is a different pattern to the 20. It’s not just longer, the ROLLPACK 40 is taller and wider too.

You have other 20- and 40-litre luggage options. Where does the ROLLPACK score in comparison to them?

Because it’s a simple tube design, it can take really bulky items, like a winter weight sleeping bag, or a tent, that you might struggle to get into a similar-sized backpack or pannier. That’s just a result of the different designs and requirements of the two pieces of luggage. The ROLLPACK 40 is less expensive than the US-40 RACKPACK, and has that benefit of rolling up very small when not in use, where the US-40 is a more rigid construction, that retains its shape.

Kriega ROLLPACKS are available in two sizes, 20- and 40-litre, and five different colours: Black, Lime, Orange, Coyote and MultiCam Black.

Shop Kriega ROLLPACKS

Head to your local dealer for a closer look

Kriega UK dealer network

Kriega Worldwide importers