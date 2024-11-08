Triumph Partners With Dirt Store Motocross Team For 2025 British Motocross Championship

Triumph Motorcycles will partner with the Dirt Store team for the 2025 British Motocross Championship.

The collaboration brings together Triumph’s engineering prowess and Dirt Store Racing’s expertise, as they set sights on podium finishes across both the MX1 and MX2 classes.

The Dirt Store Triumph Racing team will field a three-rider line-up, including the established talents of Tommy Searle and Joel Rizzi, alongside rising star Billy Askew.

Tommy Searle, who finished second in the MX2 class of the ACU British Championship in 2024, will be returning to race in the MX2 class alongside 17-year-old Billy Askew on the new TF 250-X. Searle is eager to add to his roster after his strong title fight, securing a 66% overall podium rate this past season.

Joel Rizzi returns for another year with Dirt Store Racing and will be stepping up to the MX1 class in the 2025 season. His performance last season showcased the incredible speed and determination within his talent. Rizzi will switch to the TF 450-RC next season as he chases his maiden win within MX1.

Young talent Billy Askew, who completed his first season in both European and UK elite racing in 2024, will also be competing in EMX 250 in 2025. Askew saw a positive debut year in both classes and his invaluable experience gives him a strong building block for the upcoming season.

The partnership signals a new era for Triumph as the brand looks to establish itself in motocross. Triumph have launched their first motocross bike – the TF 250-X – in early 2024 alongside the recently launched TF 450-RC in collaboration with the GOAT, Ricky Carmichael.

Developed by world-leading Triumph engineers and Motocross champions, both the TF 250-X and the all-new TF 450-RC Edition features the strongest power-to-weight ratio in their class.

Ian Kimber, Head of Global Racing Programmes said: “Signing the Dirt Store team to represent Triumph in the British and European championships is an exciting step in the growth of our racing programmes. They have a strong line up of both younger and more experienced riders, and with Triumph and Dirt Store both investing heavily in the sport, it is the perfect opportunity to join forces and nurture British talent.”

Devron Boulton, General Manager for Triumph GB said: “We have already achieved huge success with Triumph Racing through our global supercross and motocross programmes and as we look towards our second season, we are all incredibly excited to be partnering with Dirt Store to lead the charge into competitive off-road racing in the UK. With Tommy Searle, Joel Rizzi and Billy Askew as our 2025 rider line-up, we have a trio of riders capable of competing at the highest levels of this sport within the UK, offering an exciting blend of experience and new talent which will be incredible to watch as racing gets underway.

Amy Sparrow, Marketing Manager for Triumph GB said: “Partnering with Dirt Store for Triumph Motorcycles inaugural year in British Motocross is a milestone I am proud to be part of. With all the success and positive feedback that we have received from the TF 250-X launched in market earlier this year and the recently launched TF 450-RC, it will make for an exhilarating first year of racing on home soil!”

Jon Giffard will continue to lead the team having managed the Giffard Race Team since inception, working closely with Tommy Searle and Joel Rizzi as both team manager and chief mechanic last year.

Jon Giffard, Dirt Store Triumph Racing Team Manager said: “We are really excited for GRT to take this next chapter and join the Triumph Racing brand aboard the new TF 250-X and TF 450-RC models. First impressions and rider feedback on the new bikes has been very positive and we look forward to starting the season.

“We aim to bring success for the British brand at a UK level, as well as the international stage. Thank you to Triumph UK&I, Amy Sparrow, Devron Boulton and Ian Kimber for believing in us and putting this support together. We would also like to thank our new and existing sponsors that continue to contribute to the team going racing in 2025.”

Tommy Searle said: “A change like this has given me something to really look forward to! Being part of a brand like Triumph, with it being British, and then seeing what they have done in their first year racing motocross is so exciting. Also, racing with the Dirt Store team again, I honestly couldn’t wish to do it with a better group of people.”

Joel Rizzi said: “I’m thrilled to be back onboard the Dirt Store team for 2025. But this year, with Triumph Racing UK&I, it is an awesome opportunity to be a part of, especially being one of the only riders supported to race the new 450. I’m eager for the challenge of the MX1 class, as well as competing in some GPs on the 250 to show what I can do. I can’t wait to keep improving on last year and get the ball rolling.”

Billy Askew said: “It’s great to be a part of the Dirt Store Triumph team. I’m so happy and impressed with how good the Triumph is. I can see how much work has gone in to make this thing as good as it is. I love the whole vibe around the team, and I know it’s gonna be a good year.”

For more information on the partnership and both Triumph TF 250-X and TF 450-RC models, please visit the Triumph Racing website.