Ace Cafe Christmas Toy Run & Carols

ONE FOR THE DIARY!

Ace Cafe Christmas Toy Run & Carol Service

Sunday 15th December

Depart: 10.30am

The cafes annual Christmas Toy Run will be leaving at 10.30am on Sunday 15th December to visit and drop off presents to the children’s wards at two (TBC) London hospitals).

As well as being grateful for anything that you’d like to donate for ages 3- 11, the toys always asked for are:

LEGO sets

Arts and crafts sets

Barbies

Spider-Man toys

Cars and planes

Please bring gifts unwrapped

Because of allergies hospitals advise against stuffed toys and sweets – the nursing staff however may appreciate some sweet treats!

On returning to the cafe, there will be prizes for the “Best Dressed Bike” and the “Best Dressed Rider” – and a hot cuppa.

NB: On the morning of the run, all elves, reindeer, Santa’s, snowmen and pixies etc. are asked to please check in at the cafe with “Toy Run Ron”.

Later the same day, Sunday 15th December at 7pm, why not join us for hot mince pies at the cafe’s annual candlelit Christmas Carol Service!

See you at the Ace!