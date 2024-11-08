Friday, November 8, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

Ace Cafe Christmas Toy Run & Carols

Industry NewsShows and EventsLatest News
Less than 1 min.read

Ace Cafe Christmas Toy Run & CarolsONE FOR THE DIARY!

Ace Cafe Christmas Toy Run & Carol Service

Sunday 15th December
Depart: 10.30am

The cafes annual Christmas Toy Run will be leaving at 10.30am on Sunday 15th December to visit and drop off presents to the children’s wards at two (TBC) London hospitals).

As well as being grateful for anything that you’d like to donate for ages 3- 11, the toys always asked for are:

LEGO sets
Arts and crafts sets
Barbies
Spider-Man toys
Cars and planes

Please bring gifts unwrapped

Because of allergies hospitals advise against stuffed toys and sweets – the nursing staff however may appreciate some sweet treats!

On returning to the cafe, there will be prizes for the “Best Dressed Bike” and the “Best Dressed Rider” – and a hot cuppa.

NB: On the morning of the run, all elves, reindeer, Santa’s, snowmen and pixies etc. are asked to please check in at the cafe with “Toy Run Ron”.

Later the same day, Sunday 15th December at 7pm, why not join us for hot mince pies at the cafe’s annual candlelit Christmas Carol Service!

See you at the Ace!

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
ROLLPACK: THE VERSATILE OPTION

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

ROLLPACK: THE VERSATILE OPTION

Industry News 0
It could be argued that our ROLLPACK is the...

The Motorbike Show roars back on screen

Industry News 0
Henry Cole and the gang return for Series 13...

John Reynolds 2004 BSB title to be celebrated at Motorcycle Live

Industry News 0
Suzuki will celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Reynolds’...

Most Popular

ROLLPACK: THE VERSATILE OPTION

Industry News 0
It could be argued that our ROLLPACK is the...

The Motorbike Show roars back on screen

Industry News 0
Henry Cole and the gang return for Series 13...

John Reynolds 2004 BSB title to be celebrated at Motorcycle Live

Industry News 0
Suzuki will celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Reynolds’...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Rollpack: The Versatile Option

ROLLPACK: THE VERSATILE OPTION

Frank Duggan - 0