The New Aprilia Tuono V4 And Tuono V4 Factory

The latest incarnation of one of the most acclaimed bikes by critics and fans alike has now landed: it’s an Aprilia, and its name is admired and respected by all sporting riders – a real thrill-maker. It’s not any naked bike, it’s the Tuono, which has always served as a point of reference in the category, both for its efficiency and the sporty feeling it delivers, both when riding on the road and pushing the limits on the track. Aprilia was the first to understand the advantages of creating a more pared-back version of its sports bike with an elevated riding position, giving each generation of the Tuono unparalleled dynamic qualities. The new Aprilia Tuono V4 is heir to a dynasty of motorcycles that have been hailed over time as among the most adrenaline-filled rides ever, and the level of performance and sophistication that these bikes offer has now reached its peak thanks to Aprilia’s expertise, acquired over years of winning competitions at the highest level.

The Tuono family is more diverse and complete than ever, and can accompany the rider on their personal growth journey, whilst offering thrillingly sporty models that live up to the brand’s reputation. The range includes the Tuono 125, the striking entry-level bike, the Tuono 457, which is light, advanced and fun, perfect for new riders, the Tuono 660 Factory, with a record-breaking power- weight ratio that makes it super light and accessible to all, and finally the Tuono V4, the culmination of an exciting riding career.

There are two models available, distinguished by their individual set-ups: The Tuono V4 is the ultimate hypernaked bike for sporty road riding, offering unrivalled thrills, with the option of making it more comfortable for touring thanks to an extensive range of original Aprilia accessories; meanwhile, the Tuono V4 Factory is an even more exclusive version of the bike, dedicated to the most exacting riders, and equipped with components that are largely derived from the Aprilia RSV4.

The new design is a contemporary, bold expression of the stylistic language that is typical of all Aprilia bikes, and is characterised by compact, pared-back shapes which enhance its sporty appearance. As is traditional, the new Tuono V4 models also feature the fairing attached to the frame, which is essential in order to ensure a lightweight, precise and responsive front end. Now, however, the design has been totally overhauled to offer more protection from the air flow, and now accommodates two overlapping wing surfaces which can increase the vertical load by 2.5kg at 250 km/h. The layout of the winglets, inspired by Aprilia’s experience in MotoGP, was developed in the wind tunnel, and enables increased road adherence and thus more precise cornering, an area in which previous versions of the Tuono V4 already excelled, as well as stability at high speeds. In addition, the new design helps to improve heat dissipation thanks to the presence of more powerful radiator fans, as well as increasing rider comfort, diverting the hot air flows away from the legs. The design of the side panels is also new; they are now better integrated with the style of the new tailpiece. The rear light cluster is lighter and simpler in its design, and is integrated into the license plate holder; all of the lighting functions are performed by the turn signals. This means that the license plate holder simply needs to be removed in order to prepare the bike for use on the track.

The set-up of the new Aprilia Tuono V4 models includes the lightweight lithium battery, the TFT 5” colour instrument panel with new graphics, and the backlit electric control blocks on the handlebar.

The Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory are powered by the famous and multi-winning Aprilia four- cylinder 65° V engine with unique features. The narrow V shape has enabled the creation of an engine with an incredibly small longitudinal footprint, enabling the masses to be centralised and facilitating a compact chassis design. There is no other engine out there that can boast a success story spanning more than a decade. A platform that can meet the requirements of the most advanced sports rider, as well as representing an outstanding basis for the development of a racing engine. The Noale-made V4 has been increased from 1077 to 1099 cc, and now features a set of 52-mm throttle bodies. The exhaust system is also new, with the catalytic converter located in a different position, decreasing the heat that reaches the rider and making it easier to fit the type-approved slip- on exhaust, part of Aprilia’s extensive range of accessories. In accordance with the new Euro 5+ standard, the maximum power has now been increased to 180 hp at 11,800 rpm, with exceptional maximum torque values (121 Nm at 9,600 rpm), for even more efficient, adrenaline- fueled riding on both road and track.

The chassis of the Tuono V4 has always served as a point of reference within the category. Aprilia’s expertise in creating exceptional chassis is key here, and on the new Tuono V4 bikes, the design has reached an extraordinary level of maturity. For the first time ever, the aluminium dual-beam frame is painted in an edgy matte black shade on the Tuono V4.

For all new Aprilia V4s, a new chapter has begun when it comes to the on-board electronics which manage the active rider assistance systems. A new generation of control systems, which can also be bought as “in-app purchases” which do not require a visit to the dealership, offer the best electronic configuration to meet the rider’s requirements and riding style. For the first time, Aprilia has introduced a series of electronics packages that represent the optimal combination of performance and safety, adding various new features and adjustments to the Tuono V4 equipment, which is already impressive. The system helps the rider to reach their limits in total safety, thus enabling gradual improvements. This has been made possible by the introduction of new adaptive/predictive components on the wheelie, traction and yaw controls.

The predictive component of the algorhythm processes the vehicle parameters in real time (speed, lean angle, gears, throttle opening etc.) in order to prepare for the system intervention in advance, in a gradual, targeted manner. In addition to this, the cutting-edge software continuously analyses the vehicle’s dynamic responses and the individual riding style, offering even more refined, effective control.

The six-axis inertial platform, Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle and 3 riding modes which manage the 3 levels of Cornering ABS come as standard on both models, as well as the controls that are offered by the APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control), the notable package of control systems directly derived from racing. This includes the following:

ATC, Aprilia Traction Control , the traction control system that can be adjusted across 8 levels whilst riding without closing the throttle. This system now offers more effective intervention, and works in synergy with the new ASC (Aprilia Slide Control) system, which can be adjusted across 3 independent levels.

, the traction control system that can be adjusted across 8 levels whilst riding without closing the throttle. This system now offers more effective intervention, and works in synergy with the new ASC (Aprilia Slide Control) system, which can be adjusted across 3 independent levels. (New) AWC, Aprilia Wheelie Control , the new wheelie control system that can be adjusted across 3 levels, with predictive functions: the intervention does not abruptly step in to mitigate a wheelie that has already started, but rather acts gently before the event occurs, to the benefit of performance. The adaptive function, dedicated to track sessions, learns the rider’s characteristics and adjusts the level of intervention required to ensure the best possible

, the new wheelie control system that can be adjusted across 3 levels, with predictive functions: the intervention does not abruptly step in to mitigate a wheelie that has already started, but rather acts gently before the event occurs, to the benefit of performance. The adaptive function, dedicated to track sessions, learns the rider’s characteristics and adjusts the level of intervention required to ensure the best possible AEM, Aprilia Engine Map, with 3 different mapping options to change the character and the way the engine delivers power.

with 3 different mapping options to change the character and the way the engine delivers power. AEB, Aprilia Engine Brake, the engine braking control system that can be adjusted across 3 levels, with a specific algorhythm that optimises function whilst taking the lean angle into

the engine braking control system that can be adjusted across 3 levels, with a specific algorhythm that optimises function whilst taking the lean angle into AQS, Aprilia Quick Shift, the electronic gearbox for super-fast shifts without closing the throttle or using the clutch, with a downshift function that lets the rider downshift without having to press the clutch. Also allows downshifting with the throttle open.

The Track Pack, which comes as standard on the Tuono V4 Factory, features the following:

Race Dashboard, the instrumentation configuration dedicated to the

the instrumentation configuration dedicated to the ALC, Aprilia Launch Control , the launch control system for track use only, adjustable across 3 levels, with highly efficient operation strategies.

, the launch control system for track use only, adjustable across 3 levels, with highly efficient operation strategies. APL, Aprilia Pit Limiter, the system that makes it possible to select and limit the maximum speed permitted in order to ride along the pit lane of racetracks, or to enable easy adherence to the speed limits on normal roads.

the system that makes it possible to select and limit the maximum speed permitted in order to ride along the pit lane of racetracks, or to enable easy adherence to the speed limits on normal roads. (New) ASC, Aprilia Slide Control, the new adjustable function that can prevent and limit the lateral slide of the rear Like the new AWC, the ASC also features predictive functions.

The Comfort Pack, which comes as standard on the Tuono V4 Factory, features the following:

Bending lights , the pair of additional headlights in the reflectors that illuminate the inside of the curve, increasing visibility when leaning.

, the pair of additional headlights in the reflectors that illuminate the inside of the curve, increasing visibility when leaning. ACC, Aprilia Cruise Control, very convenient during longer rides, as it allows the rider to maintain the set speed without having to touch the throttle.

The Race Pack, only available on the Tuono V4 Factory, includes the GPS Module that also enables automatic detection of lap times on the track, just like in racing motorcycles. The Race Pack offers:

Corner-by-corner function: as on the most advanced racing bikes, this system automatically changes the electronic ATC and AWC settings in accordance with those enabled by the rider before going out on the track. It is the most advanced version of the corner-by-corner electronics management system that Aprilia first introduced back in 2015.

The Suspension Pack, which requires the GPS Module, is only available on the Tuono V4 Factory, and offers:

– Corner-by-corner suspension function: This system automatically changes the electronic settings of the Öhlins Semi-Active Smart EC 2.0 suspension, in accordance with the settings enabled by the rider before going out on the track.

The Race Pack and the Suspension Pack use the new fourth-generation Aprilia MIA, Aprilia’s multimedia platform (offered as an accessory on both models) which enables smartphone connection to the bike, extending the functions of the instrumentation.

At the end of each track session, the data from the ECU can be downloaded and analysed on the computer – a telemetry system worthy of the best racing bikes.

The Aprilia Tuono V4

The new Aprilia Tuono V4 was inspired by the desire to offer a more street-focused version of the bike that would make full use of the Tuono V4’s exceptional technical and engine-related features, offering the same unique characteristics and riding pleasure – the Tuono V4’s heritage – to motorcyclists who use the bike for a wider range of rides. The Tuono V4’s saddle-pedal-handlebar triangle configuration is identical to that of the Tuono V4 Factory and is clearly focused on sportiness, but it can be modified with higher handlebar risers for a more upright, relaxed riding position. The dedicated passenger accessories include a wider seat and two large grab handles.

The Aprilia Tuono V4 is equipped with a trio of Sachs suspensions. These are fully adjustable, enabling every individual to find their own perfect set-up, whether more focused on sporty track riding or adventures on the road. The V4 engine with its unique character and sound is the same as that installed on the Tuono V4 Factory. There are two colour variants available: Shark Gray and Scorpion Yellow, both matte, to enhance the philosophy of the Tuono family, a sporty bike in evening attire. The single-seat tailpiece that replaces the passenger seat comes as standard.

The Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory

The jewel in the crown of Aprilia’s Tuono V4 range, and the most sophisticated and sporty bike currently available. It offers the cutting-edge Öhlins electronic suspension system as standard, developed in close collaboration with Aprilia engineers. The special technology of the Semi-Active Smart EC 2.0 suspension system enables easy custom calibration of the fork, shock absorber and steering damper. The Track Pack and the Comfort Pack are offered as standard, as well as the single-seater tailpiece that replaces the passenger seat. It is available in the unique Dark Kraken graphic version, which makes the Factory immediately recognisable, not least because of its pairing with the two-tone saddle. The range of dedicated accessories for the Tuono V4 Factory is also extensive: handlebar risers for a more elevated ride, various parts in high-quality carbon, TPMS sensors for monitoring tyre pressure, and the must-have slip-on carbon exhaust type-approved by SC Project.

The collaboration between Aprilia and Alpinestars continues, giving rise to a complete line of clothing dedicated to the Aprilia V4 models. The Throttle Leather full leather suit provides superb performance and fit, pairing perfectly with the Throttle Leather Suit gloves, crafted from full-grain goatskin leather. The new outfit also includes a range of pieces for road use including the Twisties Tex fabric jacket with removable winter lining and the Throttle Leather Jacket with Nucleon Flex Plus protectors designed to accommodate the airbag. The Twisties gloves with leather palm and multilayer construction with carbon protectors are a further new addition to the

