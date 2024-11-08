John Reynolds 2004 BSB title to be celebrated at Motorcycle Live

Suzuki will celebrate the 20 Suzuki will celebrate the 20 th anniversary of John Reynolds ’ 2004 British Superbike title at this year’s Motorcycle Live , which takes place from 16-24 November at Birmingham’s NEC.

Onboard the now-iconic Rizla Suzuki GSX-R1000, ran by the Crescent Suzuki team, Reynolds won his third British Superbike title, taking seven wins along the way. It was also the first British Superbike Championship title to be won by an inline four-cylinder machine, after years of 750cc fours and 1000 twin-cylinder machines.

Reynolds’ GSX-R will be displayed proudly on the Suzuki stand, along with his leathers, gloves, and helmet. Reynolds himself will be attending the show on both the opening weekend – 16-17 November – and the final weekend – 23-24 November.

Alongside commentator, former racer, and fan-favourite James Whitham, Reynolds will be on the main stage at 12:00 on Saturday 16 November and 13:30 on Saturday 23 November* to discuss his history-making, title-winning season, a season that took his BSB championship win tally to three. And, when not on stage, he will be present on the Suzuki stand to meet and greet fans.ohn Reynolds said, “I’m really honoured that Suzuki wants to celebrate my 2004 championship, 20 years on. Earlier this year, at Suzuki Live at Cadwell Park, I actually rode the bike for the first time since that season and it brought back a lot of happy memories, so I’m looking forward to getting the chance to talk about it all over again. It was a great season, and I think it was a great year for BSB. It’ll be fantastic to tell some of the stories and talk through the highs and lows with James [Whitham] on the stage and with the fans that can remember it.”

Suzuki GB marketing manager, Jak Tyrrell, added, “There are few pairings and race bike liveries more recognisable than John Reynolds and Rizla Suzuki. And that 2004 season will always be considered one of the classics thanks to the racing and competition between John, the Crescent Suzuki team, and their rivals. Add to the mix the history that was made and it really had everything to make it a season and championship to savour. John has since been a hugely important brand ambassador for Suzuki, as well as playing a key role as a test and development rider for models such as the GSX-R1000, as well as B-King and SV650. We’re really excited to celebrate that season and John’s success.”

Alongside its 2025 model range, Suzuki will also be celebrating 25 years of the legendary Hayabusa at Motorcycle Live, with a special display of old and new, road and race bikes.

Suzuki can be found in hall two, on stand 2D 20.

*Times subject to change. For up-to-date information, visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/