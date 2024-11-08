New Aprilia RS 660 And RS 660 Factory

The immense success of the RS 660, sold in 72 countries, stems from Aprilia’s highly successful 660 project, which redefines sportiness in an innovative and contemporary key through a range of lightweight, high-performance motorbikes featuring superior technical and electronic attributes.

These bikes are accessible and enjoyable for everyday use by new riders while also providing thrilling track performance for experienced riders.

We can see this in the results achieved across all the championships where the Aprilia RS 660 competes, including the SportBike class in British Superbike and the Twins Cup in MotoAmerica, where it has consistently been among the leaders and won the 2024 title. But it is also revealed by Miguel Oliveira’s remarkable lap time of 1’45″467 in the Race of Stars, a contest between the best Aprilia riders, past and present, held during the grand Aprilia All Stars event at the Misano circuit.

For the first time in this class, the RS 660 offers technical features derived from Aprilia’s world championship racing experience, a formula designed to enhance road riding enjoyment. Its lightweight design—just 183 kg in running order—and the superb APRC electronic control package complete this ideal formula. The RS 660 embodies the essence of the Aprilia brand, a perfect combination of innovation, technology, and design.

Aprilia RS 660

From its inception, the Aprilia RS 660 has set the standard for a new category of motorcycles, which it essentially pioneered. The development of this solid and well-regarded project aims for excellence. It introduces aerodynamic solutions typically reserved for superbikes, reaffirming Aprilia’s superiority in this field. The fairing has been completely redesigned. While maintaining its core principles of dynamic, modern shapes with compact surfaces, it now features more advanced aerodynamics, incorporating concepts from Aprilia’s MotoGP experience. A large wing is now positioned beneath the windshield, along with two smaller aerodynamic appendages that enhance airflow penetration and high-speed stability.

The redesigned side fairings retain the double-layer structure with an integrated aerodynamic appendage, an exceptionally innovative solution. Developing these new features proved challenging, as the goal was to integrate design with functionality seamlessly. Their efficiency was first analysed using CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) software before testing in a wind tunnel and finally on both road and track. The goal was to enhance performance while improving rider comfort by shielding them from air pressure and diverting hot air flows extracted from the engine and radiator.

The Aprilia RS 660 has also evolved in onboard electronics: the equipment is now more comprehensive, featuring new backlit handlebar controls and a larger 5” full-colour instrument cluster with optical bonding, which enhances brightness and reduces reflections, offering more information.

One of the standout features of the Aprilia RS 660 is its electronic systems, designed to enhance both performance and safety. From the first version, it has offered the most comprehensive system in its category, surpassing superbike-class machines.

Aprilia has always been at the cutting edge of electronic innovation (it was the first to introduce Ride-by-Wire throttle control in 2007) and now boasts the full APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) electronic control package. Designed for top-level competition, both the public and critics widely regard it as one of the most advanced systems on the market.

The APRC on the new Aprilia RS 660 now includes launch control, a standing start management system typically deployed on competition bikes. This system complements the already comprehensive set of features, including ATC (adjustable and switchable traction control), AWC (adjustable and switchable wheelie control), ACC (cruise control, allowing the rider to maintain a set speed without using the throttle), AQS (bidirectional quick-shifter), AEB (adjustable engine brake control), and AEM (multiple engine maps that modify power delivery characteristics). As before, the Aprilia RS 660 comes standard with an electronic Ride-by-Wire throttle and a six-axis inertial platform. This platform uses accelerometers and gyroscopes to detect the bike’s position relative to the road, processing rider inputs and sending data to the ECU to adjust control parameters as needed. It also comes with multi-map Cornering ABS, optimising braking and ABS intervention in corners through a specific algorithm. This algorithm constantly monitors various parameters, such as lateral acceleration, pressure on the front brake lever, lean angle, pitch, and yaw, modulating the braking action to balance deceleration and stability optimally.

The 660cc forward-facing twin-cylinder engine, a compact and lightweight latest-generation unit, already delivering record performance for its class, now complies with Euro 5+ standards. With the adoption of larger diameter throttle bodies (52 mm instead of the previous 48 mm), the RS 660 now outputs 105 HP (with a 35 kW restricted version also available). The engine also acts as a stressed member, contributing to a compact, lightweight, and rigid structure through a twin-spar frame bolted to the steering head and rear, in keeping with Aprilia’s tradition of refined chassis design.

Two colour variants are available: Venom Yellow and Blue Marlin. In both cases, Aprilia’s designers have focused on creating dynamic graphics and colours that emphasise the RS 660’s sportiness. This design philosophy is the common thread across all current faired Aprilia motorcycles, from the RS 125 to the RSV4.

Aprilia RS 660 Factory

Long awaited by enthusiasts since the announcement of the 660 series, the RS 660 Factory version is finally here.

A name synonymous with racing spirit and uncompromising components, this is the sportiest and most exclusive model in the RS 660 range.

In keeping with Noale superbike tradition, the RS 660 Factory comes standard with advanced Öhlins suspension: the 43 mm NIX 30 series fork and STX 46 shock absorber with an integrated reservoir, both with fully adjustable hydraulic rebound and compression damping and spring preload. The two-tone seat and new graphics, featuring black on the sides and red on the upper section, set this premium version apart.

A wide range of new accessories is available for sports and touring. The single-seat tail unit can replace the passenger seat: lighter than the previous version, it features a revised design, providing more space for the rider and improving the ability to move back for better wind protection when in a tucked position.

This, combined with the more powerful engine and more efficient aerodynamics, gives the Aprilia RS 660 Factory a top speed of 240 km/h. The thermoformed luggage set is aerodynamic and ergonomically compatible with the passenger seat. The GPS module allows for automatic recording of track times. The SC-Project homologated exhaust and a range of premium components are made from billet aluminium.

Also noteworthy are the new clothing items created in partnership with Alpinestars, ideally suited for the RS 660, including the Aprilia Throttle Leather Jacket, the Aprilia Twisties Tex Jacket, and the Aprilia Twisties Leather Gloves.

