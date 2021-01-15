Introducing on aprilia.com web pages the first images of the new RSV4, evolution of an extraordinary and victorious project, unique in the world

New design with built-in winglets, engine and electronics evolution, new ergonomics for even higher performance levels

New Aprilia RSV4, the undisputed point of reference for superbikes

The history of the Aprilia RSV4 is one of the most fascinating motorcycle stories in the world. Built with the goal of winning on the track and in every comparative test, it has dominated for a decade, earning the approval of critics and titles in every category in which it has raced. In its most extreme evolution, it even raced in the MotoGP World Championship.

This is the demonstration of an incredibly far-sighted design in a sector where motorcycles are the result of the best technology available to the manufacturer. The Aprilia RSV4 has been constantly updated and refined over time, consistently remaining the reference point for sportiness and performance, the best example of what can be achieved by exploiting the valuable experience of a victorious Racing Department like Aprilia’s, which in its brief history has taken 54 championship titles, including seven achieved in the world SBK championship specifically with the RSV4.

On display for its global première online at APRILIA.COM, now a new RSV4 has been born, profoundly revamped, beginning with the aesthetics.

The new design is the result of a great deal of work done in terms of applied aerodynamics, confirming Aprilia’s commitment to studying increasingly complex and innovative solutions. The style, inspired by the ultra modern RS 660, and the shapes modelled in the wind tunnel allow an extremely low aerodynamic resistance coefficient, with a significant benefit in terms of performance at high speeds, also increasing the air pressure in the airbox, which all increases downforce.

The winglets are no longer an additional element on the panels, but are built into the double-wall fairings, a solution that optimises stability at high speeds and simultaneously improves engine cooling, diverting the hot air flows from the rider, in addition to representing a highly aesthetic feature.

The triple LED front headlight unit, featuring perimeter DRL lights represents the lighting signature of Aprilia sport bikes and includes the “bending lights” function: the pair of supplementary lights that illuminate the inside of the turn, increasing visibility when cornering.

The ergonomics are entirely new and improved thanks to the new fuel tank and the new saddle that allow the rider to fit perfectly with the fairings, more on board space and a more natural and relaxed riding position. The electrical controls are more functional and intuitive, and the new TFT instrumentation is larger and more complete. Thanks to the new Marelli 11MP ECU and the new, six-axis inertial platform, both more powerful, electronic management has improved with control of the full Ride-by-Wire throttle and the APRC operating logic has also been refined. The exclusive suite of Aprilia electronic controls has also been completed with the introduction of the multi-level engine brake control. There are now six Riding Modes, three for the track (including two customisable) and three for the road (including one customisable): the rider just needs to choose the Riding Mode that best interprets his or her riding needs to automatically obtain the best settings in terms of Traction Control, Wheelie Control, engine brake, ABS and the other managed parameters.

The ultra fine chassis architecture, heir to a victorious dynasty that boasts 18 world titles and 143 Grand Prix races in the 250 class, has undergone a drastic change with the new swingarm, lighter and with a reinforced lower brace, inspired by the one on the Aprilia RS-GP used in MotoGP, designed to lower masses and increase the stability of the rear end in acceleration.

The first mass-produced, high performance narrow V4 in the world, the most revolutionary and powerful engine ever built by Aprilia, despite the Euro 5 emissions approval, gains more torque and confirms its exceptional maximum power level of 217 HP, thanks to targeted operations that include the new exhaust system and the increased effective engine displacement, previously 1,077 cc and now 1,099 cc.

Two versions are available: RSV4 (only in the Dark Losail colour scheme) and RSV4 Factory (in the two Aprilia Black and Lava Red colour schemes). Both versions are powered by the revamped 1,099 cc V4 engine, but they can be distinguished by the standard equipment which, for the Factory, includes forged aluminium wheel rims, the semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension system and the Brembo Stylema brake callipers.

For more Aprilia news check out our dedicated page Aprilia News

or head to the official Aprilia website aprilia.com/en_EN/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here