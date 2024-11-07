Thursday, November 7, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

AIROH: AWC 4 and AWC 2 revealed at EICMA

CommunicationsIndustry NewsHelmets
2 min.read

AIROH: AWC 4 and AWC 2 revealed at EICMA, the new communication systems to always be connected even on your motorbike.

On the EICMA second day, AIROH presents AWC 4 and AWC 2, its new communication systems. For an ever wider and more integrated range of products, AIROH has developed its own communication system models in collaboration with Interphone of Cellularline Group. Two models with a compact design that, once installed, do not compromise the comfort and aesthetics of the helmet, guaranteeing also sound clarity, ease of use, waterproofness and a communication range up to 500 meters.

Yesterday morning took place the press conference to present the new AIROH communication systems, developed in collaboration with Interphone of Cellularline Group.
The Italian company thus enriches – and completes – its offer for 2-wheel lovers with two high-performance and cutting-edge products, to guarantee a clear, high-quality and long-lasting communication.

We are talking about AWC 4 and AWC 2, modern communication systems that offer high sound quality in an essential design that can be easily installed on AIROH helmets, so as not to compromise their elegant lines and aggressive graphics.
Airoh: Awc 4 And Awc 2 Revealed At EicmaAIROH AWC 4 COMMUNICATION SYSTEM
AIROH AWC 4, specifically, has been developed for free spirits who wish to fully enjoy every adventure on their motorbike. The AWC 4 communication system allows you to simultaneously listen to sounds coming from different sources, to accommodate the habits of different types of bikers. It allows to clearly hear the road directions from the GPS or alternatively listen to good music.

Furthermore, thanks to the directional windproof microphone, essential to optimize audio quality of both input and outout sounds, it is possible to make and receive phone calls thought the Bluetooth connection. AWC 4 also offers a communication range of up to 500 meters. The battery life – separate, to ensure a more compact communication system – extends up to 15 hours. AWC 4 also allows the connection of up to 4 devices, allowing also a clear communication between motorbikes during group motorcycle adventures.
Airoh: Awc 4 And Awc 2 Revealed At EicmaAIROH AWC 2 COMMUNICATION SYSTEM
AIROH AWC 2 is the ideal ally for longer and more demanding journeys, but also for daily commute. This is due to the excellent performance of the system that does not compromise a good quality/price ratio. Developed in collaboration with Interphone of Cellularline Group, AWC 2 has a compact and minimalist design and, thanks to its integrated battery, does not affect the aesthetics and comfort of the helmet.

Simple and ergonomic controls management, even when wearing gloves. Like AWC 4, AWC 2 attenuates background noise and guarantees extraordinary audio quality, ensuring clear and pleasant conversations even at the highest speeds. Up to 500 meters communication range and up to 10 hours battery life.

AIROH AWC 4 and AWC 2 will be available online and in the best stores starting from February 2025.

For more AIROH Helmet news check out our dedicated page AIROH Helmet

For more information about AIROH:https://www.airoh.com/

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Yamaha Motor invests in Electric Motion SAS
Next article
Circuito do Estoril to host final round of 2024 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

King Kenny Roberts Starts MotoAmerica Talent Cup Team

Latest News 0
MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is...

Circuito do Estoril to host final round of 2024 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Latest News 0
The venue and dates for the final round of...

Yamaha Motor invests in Electric Motion SAS

Electric Motorcycles 0
Exploring collaborative avenues for electric motorcycles for competition Yamaha...

Most Popular

King Kenny Roberts Starts MotoAmerica Talent Cup Team

Latest News 0
MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is...

Circuito do Estoril to host final round of 2024 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Latest News 0
The venue and dates for the final round of...

Yamaha Motor invests in Electric Motion SAS

Electric Motorcycles 0
Exploring collaborative avenues for electric motorcycles for competition Yamaha...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
King Kenny Roberts Starts Motoamerica Talent Cup Team

King Kenny Roberts Starts MotoAmerica Talent Cup Team

Frank Duggan - 0