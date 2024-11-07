AIROH: AWC 4 and AWC 2 revealed at EICMA, the new communication systems to always be connected even on your motorbike.

On the EICMA second day, AIROH presents AWC 4 and AWC 2, its new communication systems. For an ever wider and more integrated range of products, AIROH has developed its own communication system models in collaboration with Interphone of Cellularline Group. Two models with a compact design that, once installed, do not compromise the comfort and aesthetics of the helmet, guaranteeing also sound clarity, ease of use, waterproofness and a communication range up to 500 meters.

Yesterday morning took place the press conference to present the new AIROH communication systems, developed in collaboration with Interphone of Cellularline Group.

The Italian company thus enriches – and completes – its offer for 2-wheel lovers with two high-performance and cutting-edge products, to guarantee a clear, high-quality and long-lasting communication.

We are talking about AWC 4 and AWC 2, modern communication systems that offer high sound quality in an essential design that can be easily installed on AIROH helmets, so as not to compromise their elegant lines and aggressive graphics.

AIROH AWC 4 COMMUNICATION SYSTEM

AIROH AWC 4, specifically, has been developed for free spirits who wish to fully enjoy every adventure on their motorbike. The AWC 4 communication system allows you to simultaneously listen to sounds coming from different sources, to accommodate the habits of different types of bikers. It allows to clearly hear the road directions from the GPS or alternatively listen to good music.

Furthermore, thanks to the directional windproof microphone, essential to optimize audio quality of both input and outout sounds, it is possible to make and receive phone calls thought the Bluetooth connection. AWC 4 also offers a communication range of up to 500 meters. The battery life – separate, to ensure a more compact communication system – extends up to 15 hours. AWC 4 also allows the connection of up to 4 devices, allowing also a clear communication between motorbikes during group motorcycle adventures.

AIROH AWC 2 COMMUNICATION SYSTEM

AIROH AWC 2 is the ideal ally for longer and more demanding journeys, but also for daily commute. This is due to the excellent performance of the system that does not compromise a good quality/price ratio. Developed in collaboration with Interphone of Cellularline Group, AWC 2 has a compact and minimalist design and, thanks to its integrated battery, does not affect the aesthetics and comfort of the helmet.

Simple and ergonomic controls management, even when wearing gloves. Like AWC 4, AWC 2 attenuates background noise and guarantees extraordinary audio quality, ensuring clear and pleasant conversations even at the highest speeds. Up to 500 meters communication range and up to 10 hours battery life.

AIROH AWC 4 and AWC 2 will be available online and in the best stores starting from February 2025.

For more information about AIROH:https://www.airoh.com/