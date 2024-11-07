King Kenny Roberts Starts MotoAmerica Talent Cup Team

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is thrilled to announce that three-time World Champion Kenny Roberts will make a welcome return to American road racing as a team owner in the 2025 Parts Unlimited Talent Cup, a championship designed to prepare young North American racers who have the desire and talent to compete on the world stage of MotoGP.

Roberts, who was influential as a team owner in getting American road racers Eddie Lawson, Wayne Rainey, John Kocinski, and Kenny Roberts Jr. to be World Champions, is hopeful of giving young racers the opportunity to join those legends as Grand Prix racers via MotoAmerica’s new Talent Cup program.

Partnering with Fastrack Racing’s Arney Wick, Roberts will initially start the series with one rider and that rider is none other than three-time American Flat Track (AFT) Singles Champion Kody Kopp. Kopp will make his road racing debut in the opening round of the Talent Cup at the MotoGP event at Circuit of The Americas, March 28-30, on the KrämerAPX-350 MA.

The Krämer APX-350 MA motorcycle has been specifically designed and engineered for the MotoAmerica Talent Cup as it is designed to support a pipeline from the U.S. circuits directly into the European systems that ultimately feed MotoGP teams.

“This is the first time I can see an avenue where we can get young Americans to MotoGP,” Roberts said. “Production bike racing has never done it for me as it’s really complicated because you must be on the right bike, etc. The Talent Cup will give us the opportunity to really see the talent of the rider. I still think dirt tracking is the first step, and the Talent Cup gives us a chance to put a young dirt tracker on the equipment that’s the same as everyone else’s and that hasn’t been the case until now. This is the first step back into the world arena and I’d like to hear the American National Anthem on the rostrum before I slip off the groove.”

Kopp is the winningest AFT Singles rider in history as he has amassed 21 victories while capturing three straight championships.

“I’m extremely excited to begin the next chapter of my career and I’m honored to be a part of a team with Kenny Roberts,” Kopp said. “I’m excited to get to work and I can’t wait to ride the bike.”

“Obviously, having Kenny as a team owner in MotoAmerica is a win for everybody,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “His presence in the paddock will create interest in the Talent Cup both here and internationally. Kenny and his team are also bringing in Kody Kopp, a flat track champion, and it will be interesting to watch his development under Kenny’s guidance. Kody couldn’t ask for a better person to learn from as Kenny has truly done it all – as both a racer and a team owner.”

The team will have more information on team partners and structure in the near future.

For more news check out our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MotoAmerica News

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of motoamerica.com/