Thursday, November 7, 2024
Circuito do Estoril to host final round of 2024 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Circuito Do Estoril To Host Final Round Of 2024 Fim Juniorgp World ChampionshipThe venue and dates for the final round of the 2024 FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship can now be confirmed.

The Circuito do Estoril in Portugal will now host the season finale from the 25th to the 27th of November.

After setup on Sunday, testing sessions will take place on Monday, practices and qualifying on Tuesday and the races on Wednesday the 27th of November. The JuniorGP™ class will have two races, and the Moto2™ European Championship, European Talent Cup and Stock European Championship will all have one final race of the season, as previously planned.

The final round was set to take place in Valencia before the devastating flooding that has affected the region. JuniorGP™ continues to echo the message of support sent by MotoGP™ and stands with the Community of Valencia.

