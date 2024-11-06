Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Airoh Lands In The United States

Industry NewsHelmetsAiroh
Airoh Lands In The United StatesAt the 2024 EICMA edition, AIROH officially announced its entry into the American motorcycle market.

The Italian brand and its most iconic helmets, such as Aviator 3, Commander 2, and Matryx, will be available in top American retail stores starting from mid-2025. Distribution in the U.S. will be supported by James “Bubba” Stewart and his team: the former motocross rider virtually attended the Milan event to officially launch what is expected to be a successful American collaboration.

AIROH’s surprises at 2024 EICMA edition don’t end here. The Italian brand has also announced that, starting next year, it will start the distribution of its most iconic and beloved helmets in the United States.

«I am truly proud to announce this important step that our company is taking, – commented Antonio Locatelli, founder and CEO of AIROH. – It is a significant choice for our future, as the United States represents a rapidly growing market in the two-wheel field, and for AIROH, this is the right time to be appreciated by overseas enthusiasts. We are facing a technical and skilled audience that is very attentive to Italian style, and we are confident we can meet // sure to meet the demands of the American market».

AIROH will enter the U.S. market with a clear strategy. The distribution of the Italian brand will be supported by a legendary name in off-road motorcycling, beloved and followed not only in America but worldwide: former rider James “Bubba” Stewart, flanked by his team, an international motocross icon.

With its American subsidiary, AIROH is entering a significant and constantly evolving market, that demands high-performance products. The U.S. motorcycle market data is encouraging and shows opportunities for a brand like AIROH. According to Motorcycles Data, during the first half of the year, motorcycle sales reached 323,091 units, marking a slight increase of 0.9% compared to the same period the previous year. From a consumer preference perspective, demand is shifting towards high-performance motorcycles, featuring advanced technologies and innovative designs, appealing to a new generation of motorcyclists increasingly focused on performance.

«I’m incredibly excited to partner with AIROH and bring their world-class helmets to the U.S. market. – commented James Stewart – As someone who has spent my entire career pushing limits and striving for excellence, I know how important it is to have the best equipment. AIROH’s dedication to innovation and safety makes them the perfect partner for this next chapter, and I can’t wait for riders across the country to experience the same level of protection and performance I trust. We’re bringing the best product and the best partners to the table, and I’m excited to help elevate every motorcycle riders experience with this partnership».

AIROH helmets will be available in the U.S. market starting from mid-2025. As per U.S. regulations, the helmets will be manufactured and sold with DOT certification.

DJI Elevates Immersive Drone Flight Experience with New Goggles N3

