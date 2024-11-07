Yamaha Motor invests in Electric Motion SAS

Yamaha Motor announces that it has invested in French EV company Electric Motion SAS (hereafter, “Electric Motion”), a company that develops and manufactures electric motorcycles for trials and off-road riding. The aim of this investment is to raise the presence of both companies in the electric motorcycle market as well as to delve into the possibilities available with electric motorcycles for competition. As strategic partners, the two companies will bring together their respective expertise and capabilities to explore collaborative avenues in technology development.

Since its founding in 2009, Electric Motion has sold its products under the “EM” brand name in approximately 40 countries around the world —including Japan— and is steadily increasing its presence in the market for competition trials and off-road bikes. Electric Motion’s products have achieved spectacular results in the Trial World Championship, the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup —the world’s premier electric off-road motorcycle racing series— and other events.

Yamaha Motor, in line with its Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050, is working toward being carbon neutral* throughout all of its supply chains, including the company’s business activities by 2050. As we strive to achieve a more sustainable world, Yamaha Motor will continue to promote the research and development of technologies and products that contribute to sustainability.

*Other emissions outside of business activities that include offices, factories, and energy purchases (Scope 1 and 2) that include product use and raw material procurement.

Electric Motion SAS Overview

Representative: Philippe Aresten (CEO)

Headquarters: ZAC de Cantaussel, 86 impasse de la Pépinière, 34670 Saint Brès, France

Established: 2009

Business: Development, manufacture, and sale of electric trials and off-road motorcycles

Website: www.em-motorcycles.com