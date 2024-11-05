Ducati presents the new Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2

With the next episode of its 2025 World Première, Ducati inaugurates a new era for its twin-cylinder bikes, unveiling the new Panigale and Streetfighter V2, the first bikes in the range to feature the new Ducati V2.

The new Panigale V2 and the new Streetfighter V2 are the lightest ever. Two high-performance and fun bikes both on the track and on the road, thanks to Ducati sportbike DNA and a completely new design approach revolving around the Ducati V2 engine, a new benchmark for compactness and lightness among Borgo Panigale twin-cylinders.

Panigale V2

The Ducati Panigale V2 marks an epochal transition in the history of Borgo Panigale twin-cylinder sportbikes, because for the first time it has been designed starting from a blank sheet of paper, and not simply adopting the engine with a reduced displacement. It is a bike that picks up the tradition of iconic models such as the 748, the 848 and the 959, of which it maintains the sporty feeling, but adds an easy-to-ride character and enjoyment on the road.

The new twin-cylinder Panigale is a completely redesigned bike, which also thanks to the new Ducati 90° V2 engine and the monocoque frame (weighing just 4 kg), becomes the lightest Panigale ever: in fact, it is 15 kg less than the previous model in the V2 S version.

Lightness, intuitiveness, reduced physical and psychological effort, a generous power delivery curve at low revs with a sporty extension at high revs, a style and technical equipment worthy of a true Ducati: these are the main characteristics of the new Panigale V2. Family Feeling

The design of the Panigale V2 is inspired by that of the Panigale V4, defining a sportbike with a determined yet elegant character, with the typical taut and clean lines of Ducati grafted onto the neat and sophisticated surfaces of its fairing. Inside the side of the latter, a passive ventilation system channels fresh air towards the rider and moves the hot air from the radiator away, thus ensuring greater thermal comfort, essential for fully enjoying the bike when riding on the road.

The front is characterised by a clear reference to the Panigale V4. In fact, it features the Full-LED headlight with double DRL that gives it the same assertive and decisive “look”, and is framed by painted surfaces also on the lower part, one of the new stylistic features of the Panigale family. The design of the tank, studied in terms of size and surfaces to support the rider in sporty riding, also recalls that of the Panigale V4, adapted to the new mechanical base and the different ergonomic triangle. The latter has been defined with the aim of reducing the load on the wrists while maintaining an excellent feeling on the front when cornering.

The rear has also received a styling treatment inspired by its “big sister” and seamlessly merges with the tank, creating a monolithic effect clearly inspired by the 916. The full-LED taillight is divided into two parts, in keeping with the tradition of Ducati sportbikes. The exhaust, which ends with two silencers positioned under the seat, harks back to the Panigale’s racing tradition, underlining the sporty soul of the bike.

The design of the new spoked wheels with a “Y” profile is a modern reinterpretation of the iconic Marchesini three-spoke look. The black colour creates a contrasting effect with the full Ducati Red livery. Sportbike performance on the track and sheer riding pleasure on the road

During development tests on the track, the new Panigale V2 provided performance levels in line with those of the previous model. This is all thanks to the 15 kg weight reduction, a light and modern chassis, new ergonomics, an engine equipped with plenty of torque and an ease of riding unfamiliar to the previous V2. On the new Panigale V2 the rider feels at ease from the very first corner and, thanks to a reduced physical effort required in riding, can more easily reach the limit and maintain it throughout the session.

On the road, however, the new Panigale V2 proves to be the easiest and most enjoyable Ducati sportbike ever. Thanks to a riding position that is less loaded on the front, the ease of riding and the thermal comfort that allows you to fully enjoy the bike. Furthermore, the new Ducati V2 engine is perfectly capable of providing great emotion between one curve and another, making the Panigale V2 a truly enjoyable bike.

Streetfighter V2

Ducati has applied the Fight Formula to the lightest Panigale ever to create the lightest Streetfighter ever: an exhilarating naked bike on the road and a high-performance one on the circuit. The formula is simple: 890 cc engine, Panigale V2 chassis, 175 kg of weight, wide and high handlebars, and no fairing to act as a filter between the rider and riding emotions.

The new V2 is the lightest Streetfighter ever created by Ducati (-18 kg compared to the previous model) thanks to a chassis based on the very light monocoque frame and the new 90° V2 engine. A bike that is therefore nimble and at the same time stable and rigorous at high speeds, as high-performance as the previous one between the kerbs of a track but significantly more enjoyable and fun on the road and in everyday use.

More intuitive to ride, lively and exciting thanks to the V2’s lightness and torque, capable of giving the rider a great feeling from very first contact, the new Streetfighter is as faithful as ever to the spirit of the original. Unmistakably Streetfighter

The design of the new V2 confirms the typical stylistic features of the Streetfighter family, eliminating the fairing and thus highlighting the mechanical base of the supersport bike from which it derives. The masses are thus concentrated on the front, transmitting an image of attitude and dynamism and underlining the compactness of the new V2 engine. The “look” of the front, sharp and adrenaline-filled, created by the Full-LED headlight unit and the DRL, is therefore immediately recognisable.

The fuel tank, the fully faired seat/tail unit and the light alloy wheels are the same as those of the Panigale V2. A solution that enhances the sporty spirit of the Streetfighter V2, maintaining the references to the Ducati racing tradition. New V2 engine

The Panigale V2 and the Streetfighter V2 mount the new 90° V2 engine with variable timing for the intake valves, Euro5+ homologated, 890 cc and 120 hp. Its weight of just 54.5 kg (-9.4 kg compared to the Superquadro it replaces) makes it the lightest twin-cylinder ever produced by Ducati, and its torque curve, with 70% of the maximum value already available at 3,000 rpm, ensures that riding is always exciting, even on the road. When using the new V2s on the track, it will be possible to mount a racing exhaust, which increases the maximum power to 126 hp, with a weight reduction of 4.5 kg.

All this makes both the Panigale and the Streetfighter V2 enjoyable and fun bikes for sports riding, especially thanks to a weight of just 176 and 175 kg respectively (in running order without fuel). Values ​​that combined with the power of 120 hp determine for both a power/weight ratio of 0.69 hp/kg. For the Panigale and Streetfighter V2 there are 3 Power Modes available: High, Medium and Low, at 95 hp. Furthermore, both bikes are available in a 35 kW version. All the details on the new engine are available in the press kit.

Benchmark chassis

The frame of the new V2 is a light and efficient monocoque, which uses the engine as a stressed element. The double-sided swingarm is inspired in design by the Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm of the Panigale V4 and offers the same benefits in terms of stability when exiting corners and feeling when riding on the track, where it allows the rider to make the most of modern slick tyres.

The suspensions are fully adjustable, to allow the rider to personalise the set-up of the new Ducati sportbike. The Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 are equipped with Marzocchi forks and Kayaba shock absorbers, while the V2 S versions offer their rider Öhlins forks and shock absorbers, as well as a lithium-ion battery that reduces weight.

To maintain stability when cornering and at speed without a fairing, the Streetfighter V2 features a swingarm that is 30 mm longer than the Panigale V2 and a Sachs steering damper as standard.

The new cast wheels are fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres in 120/70 and 190/55 sizes, which combine handling and contact patch, enhancing the sporty qualities of the two models. The Brembo front braking system consists of two 320 mm discs and M50 monobloc calipers, offering power for track use and modulation for road use.

Benchmark electronics

The Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 are equipped with a six-axis IMU inertial platform, thus supporting a complete and effective electronics package, to increase safety in road use and performance on the track. The electronics package includes sports ABS Cornering with slide-by-brake functionality, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and the new Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, the same system used on the Panigale V4, standard on both versions. The S versions are also equipped with Ducati Power Launch and Pit Limiter as standard.

The rider can instantly change the bike’s behaviour by choosing between 4 Riding Modes (Race, Sport, Road, Wet) that offer pre-set intervention levels, which can be modified by the user, for all the controls and engine response. In this way, with the simple press of a button it is possible to adapt the Panigale and Streetfighter V2 to the rider’s preferences and the various riding situations.

The dashboard is a new 5″ TFT with a user interface based on Infomode conceptually derived from that of the new Panigale V4. The three views – Road, Road Pro and Track – are designed to allow the rider to concentrate on riding, highlighting the most relevant information for each context with a rational and complete display.

The rider interface has been streamlined, integrating the information as much as possible in order to reduce its density and therefore improve readability. The rev counter, for example, also acts as a gear shift indicator, lighting up green at the ideal rpm to shift up, and red when over-revving is reached.

Accessories

A variety of accessories are available for the new Panigale and Streetfighter V2 to increase their performance on the track or make them more versatile for road use. A dedicated track package is also available for the Panigale, consisting of a racing exhaust and lower fairing, Öhlins steering damper, adjustable footpegs with carbon heel guards and lowered handlebars, clutch and generator covers, and caps for mirror and license plate removal. Obviously, each accessory can be purchased individually.

The Lap Timer Pro self-timing system, using the Track Infomode, displays lap times, split times, and improvements in the rider’s performance in real time.

Those who wish to enjoy the new V2s to the fullest on the road can install Cruise control, Turn-by-turn navigator, a USB power socket to power a smartphone or a TPMS tyre pressure sensor. All the accessories are visible on the new Ducati configurator.

Availability and colours

The new Panigale will arrive in dealerships in the V2 and V2 S versions at the end of January 2025, in Ducati Red livery only, while the new Streetfighter V2 will be available from the end of March 2025. The Panigale and Streetfighter V2 will be offered in a two-seater configuration, while the V2 S versions will be available in a single-seater configuration with a passenger kit offered as an accessory. All can also be purchased in a 35 kW version for motorcyclists with an A2 license.

Panigale V2 S

Colour Ducati Red

Main standard features V2 engine, 890 cc Maximum power of 120 hp at 10,750 rpm Maximum torque of 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm Kerb weight without fuel: 175 kg Monocoque frame Öhlins NIX-30 fork Öhlins shock absorber Lithium battery Braking system with Brembo M50 monobloc calipers Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV 120/70 and 200/55 tyres Latest-generation electronics package with 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): ABS with cornering functionality; Ducati Traction Control (DTC); Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC); Ducati Power Launch and Ducati Pit Limiter (DPL); Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0; Engine Brake Control (EBC). New petal joystick New 5” full-TFT dashboard with 16:9 aspect ratio Riding Modes (Race, Sport, Road, Wet) Full-LED headlights with DRL Single-seater configuration (passenger kit accessory) Provision for Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)



Panigale V2

Colour Ducati Red

Standard features as Panigale V2 S except for: Two-seater configuration Kerb weight without fuel: 179 kg 43 mm Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF), fully adjustable Sachs monoshock, fully adjustable Lead-acid battery Ducati Power Launch and Ducati Pit Limiter (DPL) available as accessories



Streetfighter V2 S

Colour Ducati Red

Main standard features V2 engine, 890 cc Maximum power of 120 hp at 10,750 rpm Maximum torque of 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm Kerb weight without fuel: 176 kg Monocoque frame Öhlins NIX-30 fork Öhlins shock absorber Lithium battery Braking system with Brembo M50 monobloc calipers Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV 120/70 and 200/55 tyres Latest-generation electronics package with 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): ABS with cornering functionality; Ducati Traction Control (DTC); Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC); Ducati Power Launch and Ducati Pit Limiter (DPL); Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0; Engine Brake Control (EBC). New petal joystick New 5” full-TFT dashboard with 16:9 aspect ratio Riding Modes (Race, Sport, Road, Wet) Full-LED headlights with DRL Single-seater configuration (passenger kit accessory) Provision for Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)



Streetfighter V2

Colour Ducati Red

Standard features as Streetfighter V2 S except for: Two-seater configuration Kerb weight without fuel: 177 kg 43 mm Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF), fully adjustable Sachs monoshock, fully adjustable Lead-acid battery Ducati Power Launch and Ducati Pit Limiter (DPL) available as accessories



