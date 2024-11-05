PBM Racing Team target title number ten signing Irwin on new two-year contract

The PBM Racing Team and Glenn Irwin have signed a new two-year agreement as they bid for Bennetts British Superbike Championship title success in 2025 and 2026.

The team return next season hunting an unprecedented tenth title whilst Irwin will be fighting for a career first crown as he bids to become the first Bennetts British Superbike Champion from Northern Ireland.

In the past two seasons, Irwin has been in the title fight with PBM until the last day of the season, coming closest in 2023 when he missed out in the final standings by just half a point. This year, Irwin celebrated eight race wins and a total of ten podium finishes onboard the Hager PBM Ducati and is determined to achieve his career goal of becoming Bennetts British Superbike Champion in 2025.

Irwin said: “First of all, to re-sign with PBM and to continue onboard the Ducati was an absolute priority; to be honest it didn’t take much negotiation. Jordan, Frank and Johnny came to my motorhome at Donington Park and everyone is on the same wavelength.

“We all want to win; we are all working hard, purely to win championships. I think also after my recent announcement with my career, my sole goal is to win the British Superbike Championship. We know that is the goal of the team too as they chase their tenth title.

“To have a two year contract is cool, as in one sense you have security, but what makes it so cool is that we have consistency, something that I will be working hard on myself too. Hopefully, the stars align a little better as this year was a little bit tough at times, but we have put that behind us and are working hard towards 2025 and 2026 with Ducati.

“So I have to say thank you to the team and all of our sponsors for making it happen. To Jordan and Frank, to Johnny and the entire team let’s go and continue where we have left off the past two seasons. For me, I am looking within myself for more and seeing what I need to bring to the table in the search for that elusive first championship.”

Joint Team Owner Jordan Bird commented: “It is fantastic that we can announce that Glenn will remain with the PBM Racing Team for the next two seasons, ensuring we have consistency and stability as we strive to achieve our tenth title.

“This season was a big year for myself, Frank and the entire team and I am so proud of what we have all achieved in our first full season together. I also want to thank again all of our loyal partners who made it happen. Now we are all focused on the new season and are working hard behind the scenes in preparation to come out fighting for the Championship in 2025. We can’t wait to get started!”