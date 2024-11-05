Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Pro Honda oils and lubricants for optimal engine maintenance

Industry NewsLubricantsManufacturers
1 min.read

Honda Motor Europe has announced that, from Spring 2025 onwards, it is bringing together its genuine Honda oil and lubricant ranges under the ‘Pro Honda’ product line.

Pro Honda oils and lubricants meet the highest quality standards and guarantee maximum effectiveness and longevity, allowing users to enjoy the reliability of their Honda engine throughout its life on the road.

Pro Honda oils and lubricants have been developed specifically for Honda engines and transmissions, optimising performance by reducing friction, which guarantees the engine runs smoothly and improves fuel efficiency. The fluids also provide optimal protection against corrosion and sludge deposits, helping keep the engine clean on the inside. All of this improves the general protection of the motor, ultimately extending its lifespan.

New, contemporary packaging for the oils and lubricants will help customers find the right product for their Honda at a glance. The composition of the products remains unchanged, while the new branding design reflects the deeper philosophy and core values of Honda even better than before.

One of the most striking aspects of the new packaging is the choice of white bottles. This colour symbolises purity and quality, two key values in Japanese culture, and immediately sets it apart from other engine oils. This fresh, distinctive packaging reinforces Honda’s reputation as a brand that stands out for its quality and attention to detail. The distinctive red label is a convenient visual guide for Honda enthusiasts, allowing them to effortlessly find the right products for their needs.

Customers can visit their local Honda dealers to learn more, purchase Pro Honda products and to experience the difference that Pro Honda can make for their Honda.

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

